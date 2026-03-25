Philadelphia Loses Faith as John Middleton Snubs Phillies Legend’s Legacy for More Money

Are baseball teams moving in the wrong direction? First, it was Wrigley Field. The famous outfield bleachers were made into a corporate-sponsored section, and they even monetized the surrounding section. Then it was the Philadelphia Phillies, who made a major decision to remove the analog clock in the outfield, saying that they are doing it for branding purposes. Now, they have gone one step further.

It has now been confirmed by John Middleton that “there’s no reason to put the clock back up.” But things get worse because the ownership is also removing the “Harry the K’s” in left field and renaming it to “Ghost Energy Deck.”

Evan Macy wrote, quoting Middleton, who said, “I get it. There’s an emotion to that… The world changes, you get new fans, new customers… There are younger people who look at that and say, why is that there? I’ve got my phone… Who cares?”

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The Philadelphia Phillies are investing around $600 million into Citizens Bank Park over multiple seasons. They have already added a two-story team store and have made premium changes to the Hall of Fame club spaces. The changes include modernizing the spaces and adding a luxury lounge. This steady upgrade model follows teams like the Boston Red Sox, keeping historic parks modern and profitable.

As a part of these upgrades, the Phillies have made significant changes to some emotional parts of the stadium, too. They removed the analog clock above Ashburn Alley. That clock has existed since 2004 and referenced Connie Mack Stadium design elements.

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Imago June 24, 2014: The Juniata High School Band preformed before a Major League Baseball game of the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. MLB Baseball Herren USA JUN 24 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon140624045

June 24 2014 The High School Tie preformed Before A Major League Baseball Game of The Philadelphia Phil Read AT Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Pennsylvania MLB Baseball men USA Jun 24 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY

Team executive Michael Harris said that the space offered them maximum visibility for branding for the 2026 All-Star Games. With no ads in recent times, this was a very easy replacement.

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Another major change was the branding of “Harry the K’s” stand. With it being branded as the Ghost Energy Deck for 2026, it is going to be a huge emotional blow for fans. This was a section honoring Harry Kalas since the park opened in 2004.

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Harry Kalas was the lead broadcaster for the Phillies from 1971 to 2009. He even won the Ford C. Frick Award in 2002, the highest award for a baseball broadcaster. He was known for some of his iconic calls, such as “Outta here!” for a homer. But Middleton gives a corporate response to the emotional backlash he is receiving.

Middleton said that if the fans want the Philadelphia Phillies to keep a $300M payroll consistently, they need money, and that is exactly what this Ghost Energy deal is bringing. He says that it’s not very significant, but the Phillies will have a revenue stream of around $600M.

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He argued that of the 3.375M fans that came to the stadium last season, a maximum of 5-10% of the people would know the significance, and the rest would not even care about it. But the problem for John Middleton is that the comments by fans tell a very different story.

Phillies fans are not happy with John Middleton

The Philadelphia Phillies fans have a different view of the changes the Phillies are making to the stadium.

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“This stinks. Yes, let’s rip everything nostalgic out of CBP and turn it into an electrified corporate cookie-cutter. Good plan,” echoed a fan reacting to the changes.

The outrage grew after the Phillies replaced “Harry the K’s,” a 22-year-old tribute, with a sponsored deck. They have made small changes to Jersey Patches and areas inside the park. But the management says that with increasing revenue and the team winning, people will forget about this.

“The Josh Harris of baseball. So bad,” one fan wrote, linking frustration to Josh Harris’ controversies. Harris faced backlash from fans for a new $1.3B Center City arena. But it got so bad that it drew protests, with 74% opposing this move. Community groups warned that the project threatened Chinatown and prioritized billionaire interests over residents.

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“For the love of god, it’s a clock. Will you not be able to function if it’s not there?” one fan argued, backing ownership decisions. This is a trend that has been followed by teams like the Dodgers. The Dodgers drew over 4 million fans in 2025 despite continuous stadium commercial upgrades. They added many ads and branded areas to increase the revenue.

“Ok, so then where’s the By Saam restaurant?” captures a gap fans quickly noticed. The Phillies removed Harry the K’s for the Ghost Energy Deck. Yet there is no equivalent in-park restaurant honoring By Saam anywhere. “John Middleton is a great guy… but his quotes are completely contradicting themselves,” reflects this tension.

“#BoycottGhost” reflects how some fans tied the rebrand directly to corporate overreach concerns. The Phillies replaced a 22-year-old Harry Kalas tribute with the Ghost Energy Deck. Fans argued this move prioritized sponsorship revenue over preserving a deeply emotional ballpark landmark. On forums, some even pledged to avoid Ghost products, showing backlash reaching beyond stadium walls.

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John Middleton is making a business case, but fans are arguing from memory and emotion. The Philadelphia Phillies might balance books successfully, yet risk distancing their most loyal voices.