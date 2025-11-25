Philadelphia Offload Two Veteran Stars as Red Sox Sets Sights on JT Realmuto: MLB Trade Prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies have not made much noise this offseason, even though the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves have shaken things up around them. This silence, of course, gives birth to speculation, and here is one that has turned heads. The one where the Phillies could move two key players—Alec Bohm and pitcher Jean Cabrera.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This is floated around by Lochlahn March from Inquirer, who feels these players can be shipped to the Mariners for top catching prospect Harry Ford. “Third baseman Alec Bohm and pitcher Jean Cabrera to the Mariners for catcher Harry Ford​​.”

Now, on paper, it’s a risky move—but it also does make sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Jun 24, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) receives congratulations from third baseman Alec Bohm (28) after he hits a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Bohm is entering his final year before free agency, and he has lived in trade rumors for two offseasons now. Seattle, meanwhile, needs a third baseman, and Ford is talented; he is young and blocked by Cal Raleigh—he doesn’t have a clear way to everyday catching duties with the Mariners.

For the Philadelphia Phillies, though, Ford could be a logical move. They lack catching depth, more so after trading Eduardo Tait. So even if J.T. Realmuto stays, then grooming Ford behind him would soften the transition. So, what March is saying makes sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if Realmuto leaves? Well, even then, Ford could become a key piece for the future. With Garrett Stubbs and Rafael Marchán under contract for 2026, the Phillies could form a workable team as Ford develops. And it seems like there is a wrinkle of doubt about whether Realmuto will stay. The Boston Red Sox seem to be sniffing around.

While it is still early, the Phillies cannot ignore it. Realmuto is 35 years old, and the Phillies don’t have a real replacement ready. They have Stubbs, who is a depth catcher, and Marchán, who is untested over a full season. So the reality is that they lose Realmuto, and they lose a leader, defender, and game planner with no one to count on. The ​​

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Phillies can’t afford to let Kyle Schwarber walk

The Philadelphia Phillies have another major dark cloud hanging over their off-season: Kyle Schwarber’s free agency. Because here is the thing—he is not just another name on the board; he, according to Jim Bowden, is a player expected to sign a $160 million deal, which is huge. This number scares some teams away, but for the Phillies, it’s a moment where they can’t even blink.

Schwarber, after all, is one of the franchise-defining players for the clubhouse and the fans. He is a fan favorite, and letting him walk away will feel like ripping the engine out of a machine that is running efficiently.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Phillies have good news. Sure, there are rumors that Schwarber might go elsewhere; according to Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston, there is a good chance that he stays put in Philly. And Beaston even predicts Schwarber will return on a new deal—and he has reasons to believe it too.

He pointed out that teams like the Pirates would need to break the bank and more to even have a chance. This is because Schwarber signing a huge contract with a non-contender is far from happening at this stage of his career.

Please, the market is not as wild as it might seem now. Not every team is lined up for a full-time DH, and so that shrinks the competition. And also, Schwarber would probably be the National League MVP this year if Shohei Ohtani weren’t, being himself!

ADVERTISEMENT

So the Phillies are in a good spot, and they can get Schwarber back, and he gets the city and clubhouse perfectly. Unless, of course, someone throws a curveball and a bag-load of money at him!