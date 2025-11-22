Phillies Tipped to Hijack Mets’ Pete Alonso Plans as $100M Star and Two Teammates Teeter on Philadelphia Exit

The New York Mets do not need shockers to top that disappointing 2025 season. But one bomb might be coming their way, one where they lose out on their franchise cornerstone—Pete Alonso—to none other than the Philadelphia Phillies. ESPN’s Jorge Castillo ran down a list of options where Pete Alonso could land, and while the rest were predictable, the Pirates were a surprise mention.

“With Bryce Harper at first base, Alonso probably would only make sense for the Phillies if they do not re-sign Schwarber.”

Now losing Schwarber could be detrimental for the team; he hit 56 home runs and drove in 132 RBIs this season. But Alonso could come in as a DH or as a first baseman. Plus, Castillo thinks Polar Bear’s right-handed bat makes complete sense in the Phillies.

“Offensively, Alonso’s right-handed bat makes sense,” mentioned Castillo. The reason he says that the Phillies are expected to move on from their $100 million man, Nick Castellanos. Meanwhile, catcher J.T. Realmuto is a free agent, and Alec Bohm is a candidate for a trade.

Plus, Kyle Schwarber, Ranger Suarez, and JT Realmuto are all entering free agency. Castillo also highlighted that Phillies owner John Middleton is not afraid to spend money and that the team could go for both Alonso and Schwarber by maybe moving Harper back to the outfield. Well, a lineup with Alonso, Harper, Schwarber, and Trea Turner could make the Phillies almost fearsome.

Harper has expressed his willingness to move back to the outfield, so the Phillies do have the flexibility to maximize offense. Now, Mets, David Stearns said last week that he would love to bring back Alonso and Edwin Diaz, who is another All-Star free agent.

“He’s clearly a really good offensive player,” Stearns said. “And I think for any team, the ability to get his bat in the lineup in multiple ways is helpful. And it’s great to know that Pete is open to stuff like that.”

But the bitter truth is, the New York Mets might have no choice but to move. Not because of what Alonso is demanding but because they have other pressing needs, like pitching. Stearns does have other options internally, like Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, and Jeff McNeil at first base. Juan Soto could see time at DH, given the poor defensive year he had. So, given the Mets have been hesitant to give Alonso a bigger deal, this time may be no different, and he can walk out.

But breaking all the seriousness, did you know that the Mets simply seem obsessed with Yankee players?

The Mets can’t quit on the Yankees left-outs!

The New York Mets have, weirdly enough, developed a peculiar habit in recent years—they love adding former Yankees at every level of their organization. Soto tops the list, but the overall trend is honestly staggering. And the results are well-mixed.

At their worst, they wasted $34 million on Frankie Montas, and they struggled so badly that he was DFA’d by the Yankees. Now, on the other side, they got a rebound season from Luis Severino in 2024 before moving on. But now, the Mets are dipping even deeper, signing Anderson Severino—yes, another Severino—to a minor league deal.

Is this them scraping at the bottom of the barrel? Maybe, but it sure is entertaining. Severino’s Yankees journey really did not take off. He tested positive for PEDs before his first pro appearance. Sure, he showed flashes of potential, like a 3.64 ERA in 42 Single-A innings back in 2018, but he stalled out.

Severino never climbed past the high A and was cut loose after 2019. That cancelled season kept him idle till he joined the Chicago White Sox. And by 2022, he made it to the big leagues, but he simply struggled and disappeared from baseball in America.

He spent winters in the Dominican Republic with Tigres del Licey and Águilas Cibaeñas, had a stint in Venezuela, and also pitched in the Mexican leagues. Now he is 31 and back in action. But the Mets’ obsession with the former Yankee is baffling and maybe even funny.

Now it seems more about talent and more about being connected, like the pinstripes connection.