Phillies Ban $100M Veteran from Spring Training Amid Zero Trade Interest from 29 Other Teams

Spring is finally here, but the Phillies may have just dropped a move no one saw coming, and it involves veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos. All offseason long, trade rumors swirled around him, with reports suggesting that the Phillies were eager or even desperate to move on. Result? Nothing materialized.

After Castellanos’ very public clash with manager Rob Thomson last year, it felt like the writing was on the wall. The clubhouse vibe didn’t seem quite the same, and fans could sense the tension. Still, with no trade happening, there was hope that cooler heads had prevailed and that things were settling back into place. Castellanos was back in red, ready for a reset.

And then, out of nowhere, the Phillies made a move no one was expecting!

“The Philadelphia Phillies told Nick Castellanos not to report to the team’s camp for Spring Training. The organization is looking for a way to trade him before the start of the regular season or to release him. Castellanos is in the final year of his contract, which was a $100MM deal for 5 years,” EI Extrabase reports via X.

Yes, you heard that right, Castellanos was banned from the Phillies spring training!

Well, Castellanos is technically still on the Phillies’ roster, but all signs point to the team trying to find a way out. The front office appears to be shopping him, hoping another club will take on at least part of his remaining contract. However, if they want this situation wrapped up before Spring Training really gets going, cutting ties altogether might be the only option left.

But with his $20 million left from his $100 million contract and in his last year with the Phillies, we are skeptical if any suitors will be onboard to trade Castellanos on a rental.

And honestly, Castellanos’ future in Philly has felt pretty much in limbo for a while now. Why? Just look at how the Phillies have handled his playing time: it’s steadily gone down. In 2025, his role shrank even more. But to his credit, he kept showing up and giving the team everything he had.

The Phillies, meanwhile, made their intentions clear this offseason. They brought in Adolis García to lock down one of the corner outfield spots and re-signed Kyle Schwarber to remain the designated hitter. So, with those moves, there’s simply no clear everyday role left for Castellanos.

Still, even with all that, not being able to trade a player of his name and then essentially keeping him away from Spring Training feels like something nobody saw coming.

Castellanos holds a rocky future without the Phillies

Currently, it feels pretty clear that Castellanos’ time in Philadelphia is winding down, and the big question is what comes next for him. On paper, he’s still a player who could help a team, but his recent performance says otherwise!

Well, Castellanos is coming off the worst season of his career. He lost his everyday role in August, hit .250 with 17 HRs, and posted an 88 OPS-plus, which put him about 12 percent below league average. Defensively, things were even rougher, as he ranked among the least effective outfielders in baseball with minus-11 defensive runs saved.

So the natural question is: would any team really take a chance on him, even as a short-term rental?

There’s been some buzz that the Padres and Rockies are still talking with the Phillies about a possible deal. But if those talks go nowhere and Philadelphia decides to release him, would that actually improve Castellanos’ chances of landing somewhere else? It’s hard to say, but it’s a situation worth watching.