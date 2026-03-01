Phillies ‘Brothers’ Set Bold 2026 Goals After Bryce Harper Ends Rift With Dave Dombrowski

Work is better when you get to do it with your best friend. This year, the Philadelphia Phillies have arranged a reunion for their utility infielder and new outfielder, who are more like brothers than best friends. The Phillies could certainly benefit if they work well together.

The Phillies signed Adolis García to a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason. Bringing in García means Edmundo Sosa can reunite with his best friend on the field for the first time since 2019. In a conversation with Inquirer Sports, Sosa said the duo has set an important goal for the Phillies ahead of the 2026 season.

According to Inquirer Sports, Sosa said, “We share the same goal right now. For me, it is to go back to a World Series as a player, and for him (García), it is to win another one. I just think of it as a beautiful process that we get to live now, and we’re going to be supporting each other, pushing each other, and trying to make each other better during the season.”

The last time the Phillies appeared in the World Series was when they lost to the Houston Astros in 2022. That was the year Edmundo Sosa first joined the Phillies via trade before signing a contract with them in 2023. Sosa played in Game 2 and Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. The 2026 season will be his final year under contract before he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.



In his 89 appearances last season, Sosa recorded 39 RBIs and 11 home runs with a .276 batting average and a .776 OPS.

On the other hand, Sosa’s “brother,” García, already won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023. García set the record for the most RBIs in a single postseason with 22 RBIs for the Rangers in 2023. After suffering an injury at the end of Game 3, García had to miss the final two games. Though García already has a ring to his name, it certainly would not hurt to win another with the Phillies.

The former two-time All-Star posted a .665 OPS in 135 games while hitting 19 home runs during the 2025 season. With Nick Castellanos out, García will replace him. He will be aiming to regain his 2023 form with the Phillies. In 2023, García posted an .836 OPS in 148 games while hitting 39 home runs.

García admitted that his introduction to the Phillies has been smoother with Sosa on the team.

“It’s good for me, it’s good for us, too, because he’s helped me get acquainted with the guys, and he’s helped them embrace me, too,” García told Inquirer Sports.

Sosa and García have been close since they played together at the Cardinals complex in 2017. García and his wife served as witnesses at Sosa’s wedding. The outfielder also became Sosa’s daughter Naya’s godfather. Both families remain close even now, to the extent that they call each other “brothers.”

García and Sosa have set a bold goal: win a World Series together before free agency potentially splits them up again. They have one season to make it count, and they’re determined to maximize it.

Around the league, we’ve seen how these dynamics can play out. The Texas Rangers won a World Series in 2023 with Corey Seager and Marcus Semien leading the way, only for rumors of tension to surface later before Semien was traded. Seager quickly shut down the “toxic” talk, stressing professionalism and a shared mission over personal friendship. It was a reminder that teams don’t need best friends to win — they need alignment, accountability, and trust. For the Phillies, the difference is that Sosa and García already have that bond built in.

The Phillies had multiple narratives unfolding this offseason, including the rift between Bryce Harper and Dave Dombrowski. Ahead of the new season, the situation finally appears to have calmed down.

The Phillies finally move on from Harper and Dombrowski drama

Dave Dombrowski had publicly questioned whether Bryce Harper could still be an elite player.

In October, Dombrowski commented on Harper’s season: “He didn’t have an elite season as he has had in the past. And I guess we’ll only find out if he becomes elite or if he continues to be good. … Can he rise to the next level again? I don’t really know that answer. He’s the one who will dictate that more than anything else.”

Harper reacted to the situation, calling it “wild” because the Phillies have a policy of keeping such matters in-house. Following this, Harper even posted a TikTok video of himself practicing while wearing a T-shirt that read “not elite.”

Harper’s 2025 season was limited to 132 games due to a wrist injury. He posted a .261 batting average and an .844 OPS while hitting 27 home runs and recording 75 RBIs.

The latest development in the issue came when Harper spoke about it on SportsRadio 94WIP.

According to Harper, “Yeah, we communicated, and I think it’s in the past. Just trying to move on and get ready for the season.”

Harper revealed that both he and Dombrowski are ready to move on and are looking forward to the new season.