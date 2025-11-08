Phillies Coach Drops ‘Devastating’ Truth Bomb on Kyle Schwarber As Dave Dombrowski Faces Tough Offseason Choice

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ victory as the world champions marked the end of the 2025 MLB season, and it also marked the official start of the 2025-26 offseason. This means it’s finally that time of the year when trade and free agency rumors dominate the discussion. This year, one of the hottest options among the list of free agents is Philadelphia Phillies’ hitter Kyle Schwarber. But after Schwarber’s remarkable 2025 season, will the Phillies retain him?

Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long has his own take on this dilemma. During his appearance on The Inquirer’s baseball podcast, Long talked about Schwarber’s likelihood of staying with the Phillies. According to him, the Phillies are ready to offer Schwarber his market value, and there is a high chance that he will return.

“What’s his market value, and are we willing to give him his market value? And I think the answer is yes to that. And when you put all that into the equation, I think there’s a strong chance that Kyle comes back,” Long said. “I think it would be devastating to this organization and this fan base and everybody involved if he wasn’t a Phillie. So we’ll see where it ends up, but I feel very confident that he’ll be back.”

Schwarber is in free agency after four years, as his $79 million deal with the Phillies expires. Many teams will be looking forward to acquiring the lefty slugger’s services after how monumental his 2025 season turned out to be. He had a career year, playing all 162 games and leading the National League with 56 home runs and 132 RBIs, and had a top-three MVP finish.

Which is exactly why it’s unlikely the Phillies will let their franchise hero walk away so easily. Although they fell flat in the postseason to the Dodgers, they won the National League East Division with a 96-66 record – the second-best in Major League Baseball for 2025. And Schwarber played a major role in the Phillies’ success.

So, Schwarber’s importance in the team can’t be undermined, and that’s why the Phillies are so eager to bring back the star hitter. If Phillies’ president Dave Dombrowski succeeds in bringing Schwarber back to the team, it will be a huge boost for the offense, as they can then secure a key bat in the lineup.

But the Phillies will have to keep the budget in mind, as Kyle Schwarber’s return would be expensive. His projected $30 million per-year deal is the starting point (minimum) in free agency. Also, J.T. Realmuto and Ranger Suarez are also free agents, meaning the team will have to do some math before making a decision on Schwarber.

Dombrowski will need to better the offers from other teams, while Schwarber will also look forward to making the most of his career’s best season. According to ESPN’s MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel’s projection, Schwarber will sign a $128 million, four-year deal in free agency this winter. However, according to Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki, the Phillies have offered significantly less than the projected deal. The Phillies are giving Schwarber a one-year deal by offering him a $22 million qualifying offer, as reported by Zolecki.

So, if Kyle Schwarber is not ready to settle on such a low amount, especially after what he can get from other teams, which other prospects are best suited for Schwarber?

Schwarber’s options if he doesn’t return to Phillies

There have been very few players in MLB history who have received one of the biggest contracts of their careers as they turn 32, but that’s not going to be the case with Schwarber. But there are a few teams that will be the best suited for Kyle Schwarber.

The Detroit Tigers need to make some additions to their offense this winter, and Schwarber can be a great option. The 2025 season left Detroit’s DHs in a critical situation as they ranked 20th in OPS (.726). Schwarber’s addition can solve the Tigers’ DH issue, and Schwarber already has Midwestern roots, as he grew up in neighboring Ohio.

Another good option for Schwarber could be the New York Mets, as they, like the Tigers, ranked 16th in OPS (.742), and their DHs slashed .247/.314/.428. Also, Mets’ main DH, Starling Marte, will be in free agency. This makes the Mets’ DH spot a perfect fit for Schwarber.

But all of these options will be looked upon only if the Phillies don’t retain Kyle Schwarber, and it will be interesting to see how the offseason trade turns out, both for the Phillies and Schwarber.