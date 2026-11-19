The Phillies’ $292 million payroll couldn’t beat the Braves in October. At 70, Dave Dombrowski is determined to fix that. When most baseball executives would be thinking about retirement, reflecting on a career filled with accolades, and finally stepping away from the relentless demands of the game, Dombrowski is far from ready to call it quits. As MLB’s oldest executive in service, the Philadelphia Phillies president has already built a résumé that many front-office leaders can only dream of, including assembling two World Series-winning teams and earning multiple Executive of the Year honors. Yet, for Dombrowski, the job is far from finished.

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One elusive prize continues to fuel his ambition, and with Phillies fans still waiting for their team to return to the mountaintop for the first time since 2008, the veteran executive appears determined to deliver the championship that could complete his legacy in Philadelphia.

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“I’ve always been intrigued with the advancements in the games, the new things,” Dombrowski told FanSided. “I find it interesting to stay contemporary. So, I think that when you’re fortunate to do this job, you need to have a passion for healthy discussion and better ways to do your job and help the team. That’s significant to me.

“Then there is the people side of it. I’ve been around so many who treat me well and love the game, so that also keeps me going. I guess if I didn’t have all that, I wouldn’t keep doing it. But I’m fortunate, and I feel great. And no two days are ever the same in this job. When I wake up, I’m excited to get to the ballpark.”

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Dombrowski’s career spans more than three decades, beginning with the Montreal Expos in the early 1990s, where Dombrowski built a young core as MLB’s youngest GM back in the early nineties. He came a long way, winning World Series with the Miami Marlins and the Boston Red Sox. With the Detroit Tigers, he couldn’t win it but led the team to the Fall Classic in 2006. By contrast, he has yet to have a happy ending with the Phillies.

‘Dombrowski ended the Phillies’ playoff drought and reached the 2022 World Series, but a championship ring remains elusive. At 70, that unfinished business is what keeps him driving.

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The challenge Dombrowski described, waking up excited to get to the ballpark, is now the challenge of fielding a contending roster. The Phillies’ loss to Atlanta in the 2026 Wild Card Series, despite a $292 million payroll, is what makes the 2027 season so critical for Dombrowski.

Currently with the Phillies, Dombrowski is facing a challenge he last faced with the Expos: rebuilding a team. Entering 2027, almost every foundational pillar of the Phillies roster is 34 or older, including Bryce Harper (34), Trea Turner (34), Kyle Schwarber (34), Aaron Nola (34), J.T. Realmuto (36), and Zack Wheeler (37).

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Yet Dombrowski’s biggest challenge is that, because of massive long-term contracts, he can’t simply trade them away to reset. Meeting a few needs in the offseason can still make the Phillies enough of a contender for a ring.

Offseason poses a new challenge for Dave Dombrowski

A right-handed outfielder is a pressing need for the Phillies. Phillies cleanup hitters ranked 29th in MLB in OPS (.645) in 2026, and Brandon Marsh cratered to a .502 OPS in the second half. So, Dombrowski explicitly stated at the GM Meeting that the club must add an external outfielder.

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Philadelphia has expressed interest in free agents Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena, Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato (who would bring needed youth at age 28), and trade candidates like Boston’s Jarren Duran and Los Angeles’ Teoscar Hernández.

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The bullpen also needs enhancements. The “bridge” to closer Jhoan Duran broke down in 2026 after setup man Brad Keller suffered a UCL tear (sidelining him until at least the second half of 2027) and the team’s left-handed relievers posted a 4.58 ERA, third-worst in baseball. With José Alvarado and Brooks Raley hitting free agency, lefty relief is a glaring weakness.

While Philadelphia already signed lefty Tim Mayza to a one-year deal, Dombrowski is pursuing high-end late-inning arms like Adrian Morejon and Jonathan Loáisiga.

Dave Dombrowski fielding a World Series-contending team and the Phillies finally winning a ring might be the last remaining drop of gas for the veteran executive before he bids adieu.