Phillies “Desperate” to Solve Glaring Void as $22M Star Set to Miss Season With Injury Woes, Says Insider

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the second half firmly in the National League playoff picture. And many expected them to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline to strengthen their bullpen. However, an untimely injury to Brad Keller has turned their lingering concerns about the bullpen into their most pressing priority.

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According to Bob Nightengale, they might be looking at the deadline with a much greater urgency.

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“The Phillies, who already were seeking a right-handed hitting outfielder, now are in desperate need of a setup man with veteran Brad Keller out for the year with a torn UCL in his right elbow. They would love to acquire Mets reliever Luke Weaver, but the price tag may be high,” he mentioned in his USA Today article.

Keller had one of his career-best performances with the Chicago Cubs last year with a 2.07 ERA and 75 Ks. He then signed a 2-year, $22 million contract with the Phillies. Although he hasn’t been elite with his 4.02 ERA, the 30–year-old has been quite effective with 3 saves and 13 holds this season. He had already missed around 3 weeks due to right forearm tendinitis. After he rejoined the team, Keller had just one appearance with a hitless inning against the Cincinnati Reds in July. Unfortunately, a torn right UCL sidelined him again just before the first series in the second half.

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The Phillies have put him on a 15-day IL, retroactive from July 13. The franchise thought he was suffering from post-rehab soreness. Keller wasn’t sure at what exact point the injury happened. Now, he is expected to undergo surgery after a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister. And manager Don Mattingly informed that he is unlikely to return before the next season.

However, many think that Keller’s injury didn’t create the pitching problem. It only exposed what was already there.

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“Their non-top-three starters have posted a 5.14 ERA,” Nightingale mentioned. “The Phillies are 40-14 when Cristopher Sánchez, Zack Wheeler, or Jesús Luzardo starts, but only 14-30 in all other games, underscoring why they’re also searching for pitching help.”

Although the Phillies are 2nd in the NL East with a 55-45 record, bullpen reinforcements have become more critical for the team.

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Why internal options alone won’t solve the problem

Brad Keller was brought in as a bridge to All-Star closer Jhoan Duran. But now the team is looking for someone else to step into his shoes. That’s why Jonathan Bowlan’s name came up. He has a 2.84 ERA with 5 holds so far.

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Mattingly thinks the role should go to whoever is performing best. And Bowlan’s outings as a reliever have proven him worthy of the task. And for now, he will fill the immediate gap. But that doesn’t necessarily solve the problem.

Replacing Keller’s isn’t the only criterion they have right now. Duran is one of the elite closers, and Orion Kerkering has also proved to be a dependable late-innings option. But promoting Bowlan only shifts the hierarchy. It doesn’t actually strengthen the bullpen. That’s why many analysts think that Philadelphia will add relievers through the trade deadline.

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Nightingale mentioned Luke Weave. But he isn’t the only possible target. Pitchers like Wandy Peralta from San Diego, Brock Burke from the Reds, Kirby Yates from the Los Angeles Angels, and Daniel Lynch from the Royals are linked with the Phillies.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 3.0 games ahead in the Wild Card race. They are eyeing a deep October run. And to be sustainable in the postseason, they need reliable arms to close the innings. That’s what makes Brad Keller’s injury so critical for them.

However, while the front office looks for options in the market, the team will host the Los Angeles Dodgers for the next series. And the Phillies will attempt to avenge their road trip from the first half of the season.