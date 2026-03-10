Phillies Face “Critical” Test as World Series Hopes Clouded by “Running It Back” Debate

The Philadelphia Phillies still haven’t found a way to rise above the ‘run it back’ debate. It’s as if their regular-league success doesn’t even matter. You got the world title, or you’ve got nothing. And now, the same veteran core faces more challenges than upsides.

The Phillies have had the same seven regulars for the last three seasons. And all of them had at least 425 plate appearances since 2023. But the questions circle around four veterans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Firstbase Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner, outfielder Kyle Schwarber, and catcher J.T. Realmuto will all play as 33-year-olds in the 2026 season, reported Jayson Stark for The New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

It doesn’t necessarily say that the Phillies’ veteran core is not good enough for a postseason push. But history suggests very few examples to back their chances.

Only two teams with four 33+ players with at least 425 appearances won the World Series. The Diamondbacks in 2001 and the Yankees in 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

We aren’t saying age always diminishes performance. Guys like Aaron Judge and Carlos Santana are living proof of that. But the number of aging players facing a low margin of success is too big to ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT

But aging isn’t the only problem for the franchise.

Imago Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering (50) in the dugout after the final out as they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLDS during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The rotation. too, faces critical questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zack Wheeler was diagnosed with TOS in August last year. He lost his first rib in the surgery and has yet to confirm his return to the mound. Even if he can start pitching in May, the Phillies have to be cautious not to injure him again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Nola’s injury forced him out for nearly four months in the mid-season. His full recovery in 2026 remains uncertain after an ankle sprain followed by a fractured rib. Andrew Painter hasn’t had the brightest training season this year, with one strikeout in five innings showing efficiency issues from the Phillies’ no. 2 prospect.

But the team isn’t going to give up anytime soon.

Despite the aging lineup and rotation uncertainties, the core remains elite.

ADVERTISEMENT

191 wins in the last 2 regular seasons. No other MLB franchise has a higher record. If the veteran core doesn’t show any decline, nothing’s stopping them from an October run.

But reaching the playoffs wasn’t really a doubt. The debate is about winning it. About building the legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Running it back now comes with legacy stakes for the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have qualified for the playoffs four times in the last four years. Yet their core hasn’t managed to win the World Series.

In fact, they lost 8 of their last ten postseason matches. That’s difficult to believe after watching them dominate the regular seasons again and again.

That’s why the ‘run it back’ debate surrounds them way more than teams with better postseason success. If they fail to manage a title again, that debate will have a permanent stain on their reputations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior advisor and GM Larry Bowa thinks that the stakes are much higher. Whether the Phillies can finish the job will determine the legacy of each player on the team, not just the core.

“That legacy is, they’ve got to win a World Series,” Bowa stated.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say win. But they’ve got to get to the World Series. They’ve got to — or they’re going to have to live with this as their legacy.”

The Phillies can’t afford another NLDS or NLCS elimination this time. They have to at least reach the World Series. Otherwise, ‘running it back’ might haunt them for a long time. But on the upside, if they manage to reach and win the title, they will be able to justify the gamble.