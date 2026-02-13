Phillies Fallout Turns Ugly as Teammate Unloads on Nick Castellanos After Brutal Exit

Everyone remembers the very public altercation between Nick Castellanos and manager Rob Thomson during a game against the Marlins last year. At the time, it seemed like water under the bridge after the two were seen sitting together and clearing the air afterward. But now, with the Phillies limiting Castellanos’ involvement in spring training, the message feels pretty clear.

The team is still trying to trade him, and if that doesn’t work, a release could be an option. That naturally raises the big question: what really went on behind the scenes that pushed the Phillies to distance themselves from a veteran player?

Well, according to one anonymous teammate from the Phillies’ dugout, the story might be deeper than we realized, and they’ve finally started spilling the beans.

“You can’t disrespect the manager and talk to him the way he did,” The Athletic quoted one Phillies player. “You can’t expect it all to be the same after that.”

Before you assume the friction here was just Castellanos being upset with his manager, there’s more context that matters.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

Sure, everyone saw his frustration when he was pulled from defensive duties against the Marlins. But that moment spiraled fast. Reportedly, in a fit of anger, Castellanos cracked open a Presidente beer and brought the green bottle right into the Phillies’ dugout, while sitting next to Rob Thomson. For anyone unfamiliar, alcohol in the dugout during a game is a clear no-go in MLB!

He was yelling at coaches and at Thomson while teammates watched, and that incident wasn’t the end of it. Behind the scenes, tensions reportedly continued to build in the clubhouse. According to multiple accounts, several teammates felt Castellanos wasn’t acting like a team player, and that bad blood had been brewing even before The Athletic published its report.

Castellanos was given a chance to respond publicly, and instead of smoothing things over, he doubled down. He admitted breaking the rule but framed it as an emotional reaction:

“As a veteran of the game of baseball, there are rules, and I broke one in Miami. After being taken out of a close ball game in front of my friends and family, I brought a Presidente into the dugout… I love this game, I love being a teammate, and I am addicted to winning.”

Hence, by that point, the damage was already done. Before the Phillies even had to make a move, Castellanos had essentially played himself out of the team culture. And now, with the latest reports confirming that the Phillies have officially released him, that chapter is closed.

That brings an end to Castellanos’ four-year run in Philadelphia. One that included 72 HRs, 306 RBIs, and a .260 batting average over 602 games. But after his struggles in 2025, the big question now is where he lands next, and whether a fresh start gives him a real shot at a rebound.

The focus on Nick Castellanos now shifted to his probable locations

With the Phillies’ chapter with Nick Castellanos is finally closed, the conversation shifts to what comes next. And more importantly, who might take a chance on the veteran outfielder?

Before teams line up, though, Castellanos’ rough 2025 season is going to matter. And there’s no getting around it because this was arguably his worst year. He finished with a .250 average and a .694 OPS, and after July 1, things really fell off, as he slashed just .200/.246/.317. That late-season slide is going to give potential suitors some pause.

Still, interest is already starting to surface. The Cardinals have been rumored as a possible landing spot. Castellanos could use the opportunity to rebuild his value and maybe flip himself at the trade deadline. The A’s are another name to watch. They could view Castellanos as outfield insurance for Brent Rooker, adding a veteran presence while keeping their options flexible.

Nevertheless, seeing Castellanos in a different uniform would set up some must-watch matchups the next time he faces the Phillies during the regular season. Something we have already seen with Juan Soto last year.