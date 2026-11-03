Phillies Finally Make Big Alec Bohm Decision as Free Agency Opens

The Philadelphia Phillies’ $292 million payroll couldn’t save them in October, forcing a reckoning with their roster, even if it means parting ways with a familiar face. Alec Bohm, who hit .274 with 14 home runs since May 9, emerged as a potential candidate for a qualifying offer. However, Bohm’s .698 OPS and sub-1.0 WAR forced the Phillies to choose between loyalty and payroll discipline.

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After seven years with the Phillies, Bohm is now headed for free agency, leaving the franchise facing an uncomfortable question about letting a valuable asset walk away without receiving anything in return. As Bohm explores his next destination, the Phillies could be paying the price for their silence, turning an already frustrating offseason into an even bigger roster dilemma.

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“Alec Bohm DID NOT receive a qualifying offer from the Phillies,” Phillies Tailgate shared via X.

Bohm’s .347 average with runners in scoring position masked a broader decline: a career-low .698 OPS and just 0.2 WAR.

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Moreover, as a luxury-tax-paying club, the Phillies couldn’t risk tying up that much capital on a corner infielder with limited power and defensive metrics, especially with pressing needs in their outfield and bullpen. Furthermore, the organization has internal options with Bryson Stott and top third-base prospect Aidan Miller waiting in the wings.

Across seven seasons in Philadelphia, he only eclipsed 20 home runs once and never broke an .800 OPS over a full season. For a team desperate for impact right-handed power to balance out a lefty-heavy core, Bohm’s profile became too redundant.

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Bohm also struggled defensively. His defense at third base has historically been a significant metric liability. He posted a -8 Defensive Runs Saved and -6 Outs Above Average through August. While he showed versatility by shifting to first base late in the year, that position is permanently occupied by Bryce Harper, leaving Bohm without a clear, everyday defensive home where he isn’t hurting the team.

Amid these numbers, had the Phillies kept him or offered the one-year qualifying offer, it would have cost $23.15 million for 2027. That’s more than double his $10.2 million salary from 2026. Expectedly, the Phillies front office refused to lock up that much capital on a sub-1.0 WAR player when they desperately need funds to fix their outfield and bullpen.

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Yet the Phillies can still negotiate a multi-year deal or a lower annual salary with him. But if another team could have the budget to offer a better deal to Bohm, the Phillies would not get anything in return. “I have no idea what to expect, but I’d love to be back,” Bohm said earlier.

The Phillies still chose to move away, and their upcoming offseason moves will determine if the loss is on them or not. Bohm shouldn’t face any dearth of suitors behind him.

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Suitors could line up for the Phillies’ slugger

The St. Louis Cardinals stand out as one of the most logical fits for Bohm. With standard third-base options in flux and Nolan Gorman underperforming in 2026, St. Louis needs reliable right-handed run production. Bohm could be a perfect short-term or multi-year solution at third base while the team waits for top infield prospects to fully mature. Furthermore, Bohm grew up a fan of the Cardinals, adding a personal connection to a potential deal.

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The Los Angeles Angels are in dire need of offensive stability and infield help. Their third-base production was among the worst in the league during the 2026 season. The Angels have the payroll flexibility to offer Bohm a multi-year deal or a lucrative “prove-it” contract, offering him guaranteed everyday playing time at his preferred position.

The Cincinnati Reds have been consistently linked to Bohm as they look to inject more consistent run production into their lineup. While defensive metrics might prompt the Reds to platoon him or sub him out late in games, his elite capability to drive in runs would be highly valued in Great American Ball Park.

So, while the Phillies may still pursue Bohm, it is more likely that he will end up at a new destination in 2027.