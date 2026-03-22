Phillies Front Office Under Scrutiny After $107M Decision Involving All-Star Ace

Cristopher Sanchez had a dominant outing in the WBC. Representing the Dominican Republic, he pitched 5.0 shutout innings against Korea. He was dominant for the Phillies last year with a 13-5 record and a 2.50 ERA in 32 starts. However, fans are left stunned by how the Phillies’ front office thought of rewarding him.

Sanchez’s current contract was already until 2028. However, the Phillies have already gone ahead and offered him an extension. “Phillies extend ace, Christopher Sanchez again,” MLB insider Jon Heyman said.

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“It’s unprecedented as Sanchez still had 3 years and 2 team options to go on an extension done 21 months ago. Kudos to owner John Middleton for his interest in making things right for the late-blooming ace.”

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Surely it sounds unprecedented as Sanchez’s existing contract still had three years left till 2028 with two club options. Still, the Phillies owner John Middleton thought of offering him a $107 million for six years that would run through 2032. This is a significant increase compared to his previous contract, which was $22.5 million for four years.

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So, for the fans, which stat of Sanchez has made the Phillies think to extend his contract again? Especially when neither his previous contract nor his new contract has any opt-out option. However, there are a few benefits gained by the Phillies by extending Sanchez.

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For instance, Sanchez became a full-time starter back in 2023, and since then, he has evolved into one of the most reliable arms. Since 2023, Sanchez ranks third in bWAR among all pitchers, tied with Paul Skenes. He only trails Zack Wheeler and Tarik Skubal. In that span, he is also tied for first with Framber Valdez in ground ball rate at 57.7% among all pitchers.

Moreover, the Phillies’ major weakness last year was leaking runs through defense. Nick Castellanos scored just -10 DRS last year, and OAA stands with -8. So, with the defense line performing like this, the Phillies had an urgent need to prevent runs. Here, Sanchez posted a 2.50 ERA, which was fifth-best in MLB in 2025. So, the Phillies had some strategy in double-extending Sanchez, but for the fans, the decision still looks unnecessary.

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The Phillies front office gets called out by the fans

Was extending for the second time even needed for Sanchez? Fans wonder.

“Unprecedented or unnecessary? Phillies are either ahead of the curve or overcommitting,” one fan said. Until now, Sanchez’s AAV was $5.6 million, which has now increased to $17.8 million. With the reigning Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal, playing for $32 million for one year and Paul Skenes yet to hit free agency, fans deemed Sanchez’s new extension unnecessary.

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“Rewarding potential twice before it’s fully proven, bold strategy or future regret?” One fan is skeptical. “There’s no reason to do this. Had him on a cheap deal, no reason for a new deal,” another added.

The argument for the Phillies’ decision is that Sanchez’s WBC heroics would likely attract numerous suitors. But his free agency would have come after 2028. There were still three years left, and an extension could have been offered in the last year. Now, if Sanchez gets injured and is off-form, the newer extension would prove to be a future regret for the Phillies. Still, on the other hand, if Sanchez could offer his best, the Phillies might prove to be bold.

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So, no matter whether this strategy would prove a hit or miss in the future, for the fans, the team lost a bargain. “Unprecedented, as if his value isn’t going to go up even more because he’s just hitting his prime,” another user counters. So, if Sanchez could extend his prime, his $17.8 million AAV will skyrocket, and the Phillies would prove successful. But what if he goes south in the next few seasons?

“That just seems unnecessary,” another one disagrees. The Phillies’ move divided the fans, and the next few years would prove whether the Phillies were bold enough with Sanchez or if they just made a botched decision.