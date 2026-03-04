Kyle Schwarber Admits His ‘Worst Fear’ in Bold Message to Clubhouse After Phillies Ignite ‘Running It Back’ Debate

Kyle Schwarber didn’t hold back when talking about his biggest competitive fear while discussing his return to the Phillies. As a consistent postseason presence throughout his accomplished career, Schwarber has made it clear that simply winning the division isn’t enough anymore. In a recent interview, the slugger’s honest motivation showed just how focused he is on chasing another championship.

For Kyle Schwarber, making the playoffs has always been the expectation, not a bonus. Heading into the 2026 season, the 2025 NL home run leader has missed the postseason only once in his 11 full MLB seasons.

“My worst fear is packing up on say September 30th, and it’s after game 162, and you’re packing things up to go home. I’ve done it once, and it’s just not fun. And I don’t want to do that ever again,” Kyle said candidly on The Philadelphia Inquirer’s YouTube channel on March 2.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 18, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Kyle Schwarber (18) flips the bat as he runs the bases after hitting a grand slam against the Houston Astros during the second inning of game three of the 2021 ALCS at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

From his breakout with the Cubs to stints with the Nationals and Red Sox, and now with the Phillies, October baseball has been a constant in his career. That’s why settling for anything less isn’t an option for the 33-year-old.

He simply doesn’t want an idle October and indicates his relentless pursuit to be the driving force for his re-signing.

“I want to still feel like that, you know, I’m giving everything I can to winning. That’s why I came back here,” the veteran said.

The slugger operates under a straightforward, no-excuses philosophy without denying the realities of role adjustments, injuries, and the toll of continuous travel and performing throughout the season.

“Nothing’s ever given in our game,” Schwarber said. “It’s always going to be different challenges every year.”

He demands full accountability from himself despite each year’s fresh variables, ranging from health setbacks to pitching evolutions and new matchups. He is ready to push through the playoffs and is unwilling to leave the job unfinished.

Despite the relentless grind, Schwarber wants to experience the everyday joy of the game. He pushes back against the “wake me in October” mentality, insisting that the process must remain meaningful.

Schwarber commits long-term as Phillies push back on ‘Run it Back’ criticism

The “run it back” debate surrounding the Phillies has not been fueled by the team’s decision to retain veteran players, but rather by its failure to meet postseason expectations.

The franchise has steadily improved its win total over the past four years. Seasons of 87, 90, 95, and 96 wins have brought multiple NL East titles. Yet each postseason run has ended abruptly.

National analysts have questioned whether relying too heavily on roster continuity risks drifting into stagnation rather than producing a championship breakthrough.

In contrast, the Braves have leaned on core stability while making incremental roster tweaks. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have aggressively supplemented their nucleus with high-impact additions.

The Philadelphia front office has pushed back on the criticism, framing its approach as confidence in a maturing core. President Dave Dombrowski has defended the decision to re-sign Kyle Schwarber and keep key players such as Zack Wheeler and J.T. Realmuto.

“We’re not running our club back,” he said.

The team’s immediate goal is to secure the top spot in the NL East. Long term, however, the organization is betting that the roster’s experience and chemistry will translate into a deeper postseason run.

The strategy is not without precedent. The Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016 by sticking with their core group. The Phillies themselves did the same in 2008, proving that patience and continuity can eventually lead to a championship.

Kyle Schwarber’s “one more run” mentality isn’t isolated, as it mirrors a broader veteran trend. Justin Verlander returned to contenders late in his career to chase rings, while Max Scherzer has prioritized winning over rebuilding.

Schwarber’s decision adds a player-level precedent to the market-wide pattern. His fear of packing his bags after game 162 aligns with the belief that an experienced core with motivation can potentially remain a calculated contender.