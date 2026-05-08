Phillies Left to Solve Glaring Issues as Alec Bohm Becomes Unplayable Amid Personal Turmoil

Alec Bohm recorded .287 last year, and despite the trading rumors, the Phillies still chose to continue with him. However, 2026 is giving the Phillies a reality check. He is hitting a meager .159 and recorded just one big hit. And just as the Phillies are facing a slump with a 17-21 record, Bohm’s struggles sting even harder.

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Before being fired, Rob Thomson continued to play Bohm despite a 2-for-29 stretch to start the 2026 season. The Phillies’ interim manager, Don Mattingly, is also left with a few limited options other than pressing Bohm hard.

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“I’m sure he’s pressing because he wants to do well,” Mattingly said. “Just trying hard, right?”

While what Mattingly has said is routine support for a struggling veteran, Bohm’s slump demands more than just a statement. For reference, Bohm ranked 176th in terms of average, 177th in on-base percentage (.227), and slugging (.206) among 178 hitters with a minimum of 110 plate appearances entering the weekend.

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Additionally, till Thursday, Bohm faced 503 pitches. He pulled only four out of these in the air. And if only fastballs are considered, he’s batting .108 compared to .283 in 2025 and 2024. So, what Bohm is facing is not a rough patch but a full-blown slump. He hit .247 back in 2021, which was his lowest recorded average till now. 2026 is on its way to becoming Bohm’s worst phase.

Imago Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm 28, right, celebrates with Phillies owner John Middleton after the Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 7-1 in game two of an MLB, Baseball Herren, USA National League Wild Card series in Philadelphia on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PHI20231004028 LaurencexKesterston

In the second game against the A’s, Bohm entered the plate with a loaded third base and 0 out. Ideal situation for a run. Even a bunt would have added a run for the Phillies when they were trailing 0-2 at the moment. Bohm still chose to pop up a first-pitch fastball to first base. We wonder if Mattingly labeled this as Bohm is “trying hard.”

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Bohm will hit free agency after this season, and surviving without big shots means a huge impact. Bohm surely knows it, but thinks it is too early. “In my mind, that’s really far off in the distance,” he said. The next issue that could be affecting his numbers is his personal turmoil.

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Alec Bohm had already caught huge attention when he sued his parents. He alleged that his parents mismanaged his finances and misused millions of dollars from accounts they controlled. The lawsuit claims his parents transferred funds to personal accounts for their own use, and it seeks at least $3 million in damages. The lawsuit is under trial. Meanwhile, Bohm also parted ways with his agent, Scott Boras.

It’s taking a lot for Bohm beyond the foul line, and it could be the reason behind his lack of on-field dominance. “He knows what he needs to do, and it’s going to come,” Brandon Marsh said about Bohm. But what if Bohm can’t get back to his prime? Options are limited for the Phillies.

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The Phillies’ available alternatives to Alec Bohm

Both Mattingly and Thomson have experimented enough with Bohm. Initially, he was a cleanup hitter, but then he was dropped to eighth in the order. However, nothing productive is coming out of these experiments. The Phillies ultimately benched Bohm on Wednesday to make way for Edmundo Sosa. Compared to Bohm, Sosa has one homer in fewer than half the at-bats and is hitting .294.

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But against the A’s, Sosa scored nothing from his 3 at-bats. It proved one more time that the Phillies have limited scope to replace Bohm.

The next alternative could have been Aidan Miller. The future of Alec Bohm in the Phillies was a .264 average last year in the minors. However, now that he is currently sidelined with a back injury, the team needs to check more names.

The Astros’ Isaac Paredes is also rumored to be a trading chip for Bohm. With Paredes, the Phillies could have an All-Star caliber target with 30-homer upside. But will the Astros accept a struggling Bohm? If Sosa could succeed on Wednesday, the team could still have an alternative. But a lack of proper inside options till the time Miller returns forces the Phillies to look for external help.

Bohm’s .159 average is what could keep away the potential suitors. Mattingly has fewer choices other than motivating Bohm for a better stat.