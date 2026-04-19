Phillies Lose $7.5M Star in Bitter Blow Amid Early-Season Struggles, Philadelphia Gives Up

The Philadelphia Phillies‘ bullpen was already a major question mark, and now their one reliable arm is heading to the IL, leaving the team in a desperate search for answers in the late innings.

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Following their 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves after the second shutout game, the Phillies have now dropped to 8-12, standing fourth in the NL East. And amid these early-season struggles, the Phillies have announced that their bullpen will be missing closer Jhoan Durán for the time being. The franchise has reportedly placed Durán on the injured list with a left oblique strain, retroactive to April 15.

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Underdog MLB shared the news on X: “Jhoan Duran placed on 15-day IL with strained oblique.”

Durán is on a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Phillies to avoid salary arbitration. He will become a free agent in 2028.

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The righty closer’s IL news comes as a surprise since he has not pitched since April 11. His last appearance came against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw a single shutout inning with one strikeout.

Durán’s absence translates to a huge blow for the Phillies, as he has been effectively closing games out for the team. He is one of the few Phillies players to have started the season on a high note.

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In his 7 outings, the 28-year-old posted a 1.35 ERA, going 1-1 with 5 saves. Across his 6.2 innings, Durán has given up 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned run, and struck out 8.

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Alongside Durán’s injury announcement, the Phillies have also declared multiple roster moves.

They have called up right-hander Seth Johnson from Triple-A; Johnson will occupy Durán’s bullpen spot for now.

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Last season, Johnson logged 12.2 innings in 10 games with a 4.26 ERA in the major league. However, during his single outing this year, Johnson had given up 5 runs in 4 hits, including 3 earned runs and 2 walks. With Durán on the IL, Johnson will get more time to adapt to the big leagues.

The Phillies have also optioned Otto Kemp to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, while calling up Felix Reyes from the same.

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Though the Phillies are on the lookout for new bullpen pieces, the Phillies nation is struggling to hold onto their hopes.

Philadelphia fans react to Jhoan Durán’s injury

Following Durán’s placement on the IL, Philadelphia fans poured in on X to express a mix of growing concerns and resentment for the Phillies this season.

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“Never been more over for this franchise,” commented one fan, dejectedly. While another noted, “They weren’t winning anyways.” Not only are the Phillies losing games, but they are also unable to put up a close fight. In their last four losses, the scoreboard on the Phillies’ side read 1 and 0 against the Braves and 2 and 4 against the Cubs. In terms of hitting, the Phillies are ranked 25th, hitting at .227. As for pitching, their collective ERA of 5.14 has them in the 28 spot.

“This is a tough blow for the Phillies right now. Quick return,” noted another, while hoping for Duran’s quick recovery. The closer’s injury adds to an already injury-plagued bullpen. Durán joined Zach Pop and Jonathan Bowlan on the 15-day IL. The Phillies placed Pop on the IL due to a strained right calf, while Bowlan is suffering from a right groin strain.

“Don’t need a closer when you don’t have a lead,” observed one fan. With the Phillies facing huge losses in the last four games (3-1, 0-9, 2-11, and 4-10), Durán did not get the chance to play a closer’s role. The Phillies recorded their last win against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, going 13-7, where their closer was Seth Johnson.

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Fans also wondered about Durán’s possible replacement as a closer.

One asked, “Who even becomes the closer? Keller?” The Phillies signed reliever Brad Keller to a two-year, $22 million contract in December 2025. Last season, Keller posted a 2.07 ERA with a 4-2 record and 3 saves in 68 games for the Cubs. In his 8 outings this year, Keller has logged 7.2 innings with a 4.70 ERA and 8 strikeouts. So far, Keller had taken up the role of a righty set-up man to closer Durán.

With Duran out, Keller can transition into the closer’s role if the Phillies end up needing him.