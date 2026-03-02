“Phillies Love Cheating” – Bryce Harper-Led Clubhouse Under Fire as 25YO Player Ruled Out of WBC Amid Doping Charges

Just a few days ago, we heard that Freddy Peralta was going to skip the WBC due to some personal problems. And we had players like Jose Ramirez and Elly De Le Cruz who pulled out due to injury concerns, meaning that the Dominican Republic was going to miss out on some of its biggest names. And now, we have a Phillies player who is going to miss out because he has ‘allegedly’ been caught doping.
Wilber Sánchez reported that, “Dominican outfielder Johan Rojas of the Philadelphia Phillies has tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance and will not be eligible to participate in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.”
SOURCE: Johan Rojas tests positive for banned substance
Johan Rojas might have just traded national pride for some laboratory validation. This is going to taint his career and is going to be a concern for any team that will look to sign him. The question now is, will there be further action on this, or is it just going to be missing the WBC.