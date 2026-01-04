Phillies Make Surprise Bo Bichette Push as Dave Dombrowski Signals $115.5M Star’s Exit: Report

If you remember how aggressive Dave Dombrowski was at the last trade deadline, you know they’re never shy about making a big move. This offseason has been quieter than usual, even after bringing back Kyle Schwarber, but that doesn’t mean they’re done. In fact, a loss for the Blue Jays could turn into a win for the Phillies.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Notably, Toronto landing Kazuma Okamoto may have changed things. With that addition, their need to hold on to Bo Bichette might not be as strong as it once was. And that’s where the Phillies could step in. If the latest reports are accurate, the Phillies could be lining up a serious push for Bichette. Especially with the possibility that their own 2025 centerpiece may be on the way out. It’s still under the radar, but this feels like a very Phillies kind of move.

“The Phillies are among a number of big-market teams to have interest in Bo Bichette, an ultra-young (27) free agent. Yanks, Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox, and incumbent Jays, too. Bichette is the only player to hit .300 vs. fastballs, breaking balls, and also changeups/splits.” MLB insider Jon Heyman reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Bichette has already drawn interest from plenty of top-tier teams. That includes the Blue Jays and Red Sox, with the Yankees, Cubs, and Dodgers also kicking the tires. Now, the Phillies’ name has entered the mix.

Just last month, reports suggested Philadelphia was focused on finding a right-handed platoon bat, adding some rotation depth, and potentially reuniting with J.T. Realmuto. Notably, the infield wasn’t really viewed as an area in need of an upgrade, so it’s fair to wonder if the Phillies are simply doing their homework on Bichette rather than making a full-on push.

ADVERTISEMENT

And yes, Trea Turner is firmly locked in at shortstop. Turner posted 2 Defensive Runs Saved and an impressive 16 Outs Above Average, fourth-best among qualified shortstops. That’s a sharp contrast to Bichette’s numbers, as he finished the season with -12 DRS and -13 OAA for Toronto.

At the same time, this situation seems to signal something bigger: the Phillies may be preparing to move on from J.T. Realmuto!

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

According to radio host Jon Marks, the team has made it clear that Realmuto needs to make a decision soon. Or the Phillies are ready to move forward without him. Reportedly, Philly made Realmuto an offer back after his $115.5 million contract got over in December, but now that the calendar has turned to January, nothing has changed. Realmuto hasn’t signed elsewhere, yet the Phillies are still stuck in limbo without much clarity on their roster. That’s where the concern starts to grow.

So the big question becomes this: would it actually make sense for the Phillies to pivot from Realmuto and bring in someone like Bichette instead? It’s a bold idea, but one the Phillies might be hoping can work in their favor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second base or shortstop, what’s the perfect fit for the Phillies?

With any team chasing Bo Bichette, the big question is always the same: where does he actually play, shortstop or second base? That question applies to the Phillies, too. With Trea Turner already locked in at shortstop, Philadelphia isn’t the most obvious fit for Bichette at his natural position.

And given that Schwarber occupies the DH spot, Bichette would likely have to slide over to either second if he ended up in the Phillies. Second base feels like the more realistic option. Especially since Bichette has reportedly told teams he’s open to making that move. If you remember, he even played five games at second during the World Series, with Andrés Giménez handling shortstop.

Also, as per Statcast, his arm strength ranks in the 36th percentile, and his sprint speed sits in the 21st. So, shifting to second base would help mask some of those concerns, as it would mean shorter throws and fewer chances against hard-hit balls from right-handed hitters, which have given him trouble in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, if Bichette were to land in Philadelphia, there’s an argument to be made that second base might ultimately suit him best!