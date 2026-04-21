Phillies Manager Risks Joe Girardi-Like Fate as John Middleton Faces Tough Decision, Per Analyst

The Atlanta Braves swept the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park for the first time in ten years on Sunday. With the Phillies failing to record enough wins (8-13) early in the season, fans have been vocal in expressing their disappointment. As they struggle to recover from the bottom tiers of the NL East, an MLB analyst warned that John Middleton might have a tough decision in the cards for the franchise manager.

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The Phillies have seen more losses than wins at Citizens Bank Park so far this season. They currently hold a 5-10 record at home. The Phillies’ nation let out its frustration through loud boos during their 9-0 loss on Friday and by emptying the ballpark during the late innings on Saturday. On Foul Territory, Ken Rosenthal spoke about how Middleton, the Phillies’ owner, is susceptible to fan reactions and what it might mean for manager Rob Thomson.

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“The reason why Thomson might be in trouble sooner than later is that the fans are kind of turning on the team,” observed Rosenthal. “And John Middleton, the owner of the Phillies, is sensitive to fan reaction. Dave Dombrowski, the president of baseball operations, has never been afraid to make a change if deemed necessary.”

Rob Thomson has led the Phillies to four consecutive postseason appearances in his years as manager. With Thomson as the skipper, the Phillies achieved the 2022 NL Pennant, the 2024 and 2025 NL East titles, and an NLCS appearance in 2023. The Phillies’ trust in Thomson is evident as they extended his managerial contract through 2027 last December.

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The last time Dave Dombrowski appointed a new manager was after he fired Joe Girardi. The 69-year-old has a history of firing managers and general managers as well. In 2002, he fired the Detroit Tigers’ manager, Phil Garner, and GM Randy Smith following a 0-6 start. He became the new team president and GM while Luis Pujols took over as the interim coach.

In June 2022, Rob Thomson took over as the Phillies’ manager after they had a disappointing 22-29 start under Girardi. Thomson pulled a 65-46 turnaround to win the NL Pennant that season following Girardi’s exit. Thomson might need to execute a repeat performance if he wants to avoid Girardi’s fate.

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The Phillies essentially have the same core from that 2022 season, including Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and J.T. Realmuto. However, they are four seasons older, and the offense has yet to click.

“The biggest problem right now is the offense. You got Turner, you got Harper, you got Schwarber at the top, great. They might not be exactly what they have been in the past, but they are all 33 or so. They are gonna be pretty good. The question is the rest of the lineup,” Rosenthal noted.

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In terms of hitting, the Philadelphia Phillies are ranked 25th with their .222 average this season. They have scored 75 runs this season in 21 games, putting them in 27th place in the league. With Harper, Schwarber, and Turner being 33 years old, and Realmuto being 35, the core of the Phillies’ offense is nearing the end of its prime. Moreover, the lineup thins beyond them with players like Adolis Garcia, Bryson Stott, and Alec Bohm yet to make a lasting impact.

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However, rookie outfielder Justin Crawford can help in strengthening the Phillies roster, alongside Andrew Painter, though the team’s pitching has not been as much of a problem area, especially with Zack Wheeler returning.

The Phillies have the arsenal to turn the season around; if not, Dombrowski might be on the lookout for potential replacements for Thomson.

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Don Mattingly: Primary candidate to replace Rob Thomson

The previous Philadelphia Phillies manager, Joe Girardi, was fired in June after coaching 51 games. Rob Thomson has a losing record through 21 games this season. It’s uncertain whether the Phillies’ ownership would offer him more time, owing to his past success.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, if Dombrowski does fire Thomson, first-year bench coach Don Mattingly is the primary candidate for the position.

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“Like the Mets, they are talented enough to snap out of it. If they don’t, they could replace Thomson with their first-year bench coach, Don Mattingly, who previously managed the Dodgers and Miami Marlins,” remarked Rosenthal via The Athletic.

Mattingly has a 12-year-long managerial career in MLB. He has previously managed the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-2015) and the Miami Marlins (2016-2022). He had led the Dodgers to three consecutive NL West titles, from 2013 to 2015, with an 8-11 playoff record. As for the Marlins, he ended their 16-year postseason drought when the team made a playoff appearance in 2020. Mattingly was elected the NL Manager of the Year that season.

The 65-year-old has a 889-950 regular-season record, clocking a .483 winning percentage. But his son, Preston, being the Phillies’ GM, adds a layer of complexity to Don Mattingly becoming the manager.

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However, if the Phillies manage to snap out of their slump on their road trip against the Chicago Cubs, Thomson is more than likely to keep his job.