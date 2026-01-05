Phillies Nation Flatly Rejects Yankees Legend Don Mattingly After Blue Jays’ Near World Series Run

After the World Series heartbreak for Jays fans, there was one other piece of news that was very surprising. It was Don Mattingly and him leaving the Blue Jays after having a good run to the World Series. But after that, there were many questions about his future, and now we have an answer.

“Don Mattingly officially joined the Phillies as bench coach now. His Jays contract has run out now,” reported Jon Heyman.

After the news hit the streets, Phillies fans are not happy. But is this justified after the season the Jays had with him? Maybe, not according to the resume he brings.

Don Mattingly will serve as bench coach for the Phillies, supporting Rob Thomson with strategic decisions. He will guide game planning, manage clubhouse structure, and offer insight during in-game situations. This role puts him at the center of daily operations, influencing both players and coaching staff consistently.

Mattingly brings managerial experience from the Dodgers and Marlins, plus recent postseason guidance from Toronto. He helped the Blue Jays reach Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, mentoring first-time manager John Schneider.

His presence provides Philadelphia with a voice familiar with long seasons, playoff pressure, and high-stakes environments.

Fans should not dismiss Mattingly because his recent coaching success shows clear value beyond his mixed managerial postseason record. In Toronto, he helped guide a team to an AL East title and near-championship performance. His ability to develop players and manage critical moments could directly benefit Philadelphia’s competitive ambitions.

Mattingly’s relationship with Bo Bichette could also influence the Phillies’ roster decisions positively in free agency. The trust he built with Toronto’s young star shows his impact extends off the field.

Overall, his addition might be a significant upgrade, providing leadership, experience, and strategic insight that fans may currently undervalue.

With Toronto in the rearview, Don Mattingly’s move answers questions that lingered after Game 7. Philadelphia didn’t hire nostalgia; it hired a proven baseball mind to steady Rob Thomson. If October chaos returns, Mattingly will already be standing there, arms folded, unimpressed, calmly.