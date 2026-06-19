Phillies Nation Left Furious as Team Loses $10M Star in Season-Ending Blow

On June 10, Adolis García caught a fly ball and threw it hard to home plate to try to get Toronto’s George Springer out. Right after the throw, the 33-year-old grabbed his right side in pain. That single throw ended his season. Now, the Philadelphia Phillies‘ $10 million outfielder needs major surgery. Because he is hitting just .195 this year, García will likely leave the team. He has probably played his last game for the Phillies.

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“Phillies outfielder Adolis Garcia will undergo right latissimus dorsi repair surgery on Wednesday, June 24, performed by Dr. Anthony Romeo,” the team wrote on their official X handle. “Recovery is projected to take six to eight months for a full return to play, and he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2027 season.”

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The lat muscle is very important for an outfielder as it gives them the power to throw the baseball with full force. The Phillies have placed him on the 60-day IL after the injury. He will spend the remainder of the season there, recovering from the muscle repair surgery Dr. Romeo will perform. The last time the Phillies dealt with a throwing-arm injury this severe to a star outfielder, Bryce Harper had to get elbow surgery in 2022 and permanently move to first base.

The team further informed that Garcia will need six to eight months to make a full recovery.

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Though Garcia will return next season, he will probably not be wearing the Phillies jersey. The outfielder is currently under a one-year, $10 million contract. His poor hitting and his ending contract mean he will probably leave. He will become a free agent at the end of the year.

While Garcia faces a long recovery from a full muscle tear, other players around the league are dealing with less severe versions of the same problem. The Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet is also suffering from a lat injury. The pitcher, currently on the IL, was diagnosed with a low-grade left lat strain, which means he won’t miss the season.

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The Phillies had originally signed Garcia to be their everyday right fielder, but he has struggled at the plate this season. Before his injury, Garcia was slashing just .195/ .270/.329 with 7 homers and 21 RBI in 67 games.

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With Garcia set to miss the rest of the season, the Phillies fans have expressed their frustration on social media.

Adolis Garcia’s season-ending surgery sparks fan frustration

One fan commented on X, “Just when things were looking up for the Phillies.”

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The Philadelphia Phillies have had a difficult start to the season. Under Rob Thomson, they struggled badly, putting up a 10-16 record in April, which led to his firing. Following Thomson’s departure, the Phillies promoted Don Mattingly to the interim manager position. Mattingly pulled a turn around as the Phillies now hold a 40-34 record and are in the playoff race.

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“Since there won’t be a 2027 season, we’ll see him in a few years on another team,” wrote another fan.

According to the Phillies, Garcia will be ready to play again in 2027. However, the future of the 2027 season itself is cloudy with the impending expiration of the current CBA. With the Players’ Association predicting a lockout if they cannot reach an agreement, Garcia’s return next year might be delayed.

“How much are we paying to players who are no longer playing for us? Garcia? Walker? Castellanos? asked a user.

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With Garcia on a one-year contract and playing poorly, the Phillies fans feel that they are not getting their money’s worth. Furthermore, the Phillies have released Taijuan Walker and Nick Castellanos earlier in the year. However, the Phillies will bear the rest of the money in the player’s contract. This season, the team owes Castellanos $20 million. In the case of Walker, the Phillies will pay him $15 million this season. It’s the remaining of his four-year, $72 million contract.

“This is what happens when you sign old washed up players past their prime Philly seems to specialize in that,” wrote a user.

When the Phillies signed Garcia, he was in his age-32 campaign. Garcia has not been in his top form since 2023, when he hit 39 homers and 107 RBI while batting .245. Since then, Garcia has been on a decline. Phillies fans believe signing Garcia was a bad move, since he has not been able to deliver the performance they expected at the plate. They would rather have a young player who can contribute to the team’s future.