Phillies Nation Reacts Strongly as J.T. Realmuto Makes Costly Error in Tough Dodgers Upset

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2-1 victory at Citizens Bank Park carried a sense of déjà vu. An error similar to Orion Kerkering’s misfire from last season, which essentially ended the Philadelphia Phillies’ postseason run, unfolded in the ninth inning. This time, however, it was a baffling baserunning sequence by J.T. Realmuto that resulted in a game-ending play, drawing the ire of Phillies fans.

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“Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto makes a dumbfounding decision as the Dodgers turn a game-winning double play,” Jomboy Media captioned the clip on X.

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The Phillies trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Alec Bohm singled, and the Dodgers replaced him with Justin Crawford as a pinch-runner. After the first out, J.T. Realmuto doubled, moving Crawford to third. When Brandon Marsh stepped to the plate, Phillies fans believed the team was either going to win the game or at least force extra innings. Unfortunately, Marsh’s ground ball led to a rundown, and Crawford was tagged out at third base. But it didn’t end there.

Realmuto had already reached third base while Dodgers catcher Eliezer Alfonzo was chasing Crawford. This is where he made a fundamental baserunning mistake as he decided to leave the bag and run back to second. As soon as Crawford was tagged, Tanner Scott recognized Realmuto’s mistake and yelled, “Mookie, two!”

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An accurate throw from Mookie Betts to Tommy Edman at second base resulted in the second out, ending the inning and the game for the Phillies. Everyone in the stands and watching the game live was left baffled by Realmuto’s bizarre blunder.

For someone who is considered one of the fastest baserunners in baseball, such a blunder was unexpected at that stage of the game. But he’s only human and has made his fair share of mistakes in the past.

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Back in 2016, while playing for the Miami Marlins, he hit a homer with teammate Marcell Ozuna on first base. While Ozuna was watching the ball, Realmuto kept running and eventually crossed him. Instead of a two-run HR, he was credited with a single and an RBI and ruled out at second base. Luckily, his blunder didn’t cost the game for the Marlins as they won 4-1.

Tuesday’s game, though, was a different story, and the 35-year-old admitted his “lapse of judgement.”

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“There’s no reason for me to go back to second. Just a bad baserunning play,” he added.

While that’s that, the fans weren’t ready to accept his apology so quickly.

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Phillies fans compare the latest mistake to familiar Dodgers heartbreak

“Still can’t figure out what he was trying to accomplish other than go home early. If Crawford is out – who cares – he’s on third anyway,” a fan wrote, and that has been the most common confusion among the entire baseball community.

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According to the MLB rules, two runners can’t be on the same base. Had Crawford, the lead runner, reached third base safely, the trailing runner would have been liable to be tagged out. Realmuto likely thought Crawford would make it, which is why he left the bag and started running back to second base.

His plan was ultimately foiled by Scott and Betts’ quick thinking and swift execution. But fans noted that this wasn’t the first time their team had suffered a mental lapse at a crucial moment.

“God, this is just as bad as what we did in the playoffs last year, like, come on,” wrote one fan.

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Another Phillies loyalist followed suit, saying, “Team forgets how to play baseball in every close game against the Dodgers.”

Apparently, the Phillies had a similar incident against the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS last year when they were tied 1-1 in the 11th. Philadelphia reliever Orion Kerkering gloved a routine ground ball with 2 outs in the inning, but instead of making an easy throw to first, he fired a wild one towards home plate.

It flew past J.T. Realmuto, allowing the Dodgers to score. The Phillies lost the game and were eliminated, while the Dodgers went on to become repeat champions.

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“He ran as if he was stealing second the wrong way! Watch him take off…it gets funnier the more you watch…what are you doing JT! 😂,” a comment read.

Instead of feeling disappointed, some fans just enjoyed a fun moment while the others were much less forgiving.

“It’s like watching little league,” another fan offered his harsh criticism.

For the fans, it’s hard to grasp that a mental lapse allowed the Dodgers to even the series. The Philadelphia Phillies won the first game 10-7. Instead of securing the series, they’ll now have to fight for it in the rubber game.

For now, Realmuto will look past his mistake and prepare for the final matchup before hosting the New York Yankees this weekend.