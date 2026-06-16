Phillies Nation Reacts Strongly as Trea Turner Exits Game Midway Amid Growing Concerns

Trea Turner left Monday’s game after a fast pitch hit his wrist. But Phillies fans barely cared. Turner is batting just .216. This is his worst average since his very first year. So, when he left midway through a 7-0 win over the Miami Marlins, fans did not panic. They felt relieved.

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Turner signed a massive 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies in 2023. Despite missing a few games each year due to hamstring and wrist issues, he has been productive for the team so far. But his current stats are way below his average numbers.

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Trea Turner was facing the Marlins’ William Kempner at the bottom of the 6th. And a 96.9-mph fastball from the righty hit him on the right wrist. He immediately retracted his arm and then removed his glove, visibly in pain. But he refused to leave the field that instant. He stayed in the game to run the bases. However, his right wrist contusion ultimately forced him out at the start of the 8th. Edmundo Sosa took his place at shortstop from third base to make way for Alec Bohm, entering as a replacement for Turner.

But before the 32-year-old left the game, he wasn’t very effective offensively. In fact, he has been batting at .216 with a .594 OPS this season. The only time he had a lower than .700 OPS was in his rookie year with the Washington Nationals (only 27 games). He has been struck out 71 times in 2026. That’s his career high. And Turner went 2-for-21 in his last 5 games. Generally, there’s a lot of noise as his performance doesn’t justify a $27 million annual salary.

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The good news is that his X-ray came back negative. Instead of visiting the injured list, Trea Turner is day-to-day.

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“It looks like he’s going to be sore, so we’ll see. See where that goes tomorrow,” interim manager Don Mattingly stated after the game.

He has a lot of faith in Turner, calling him a great player. And Trea has started every game for the Phillies. But the Philadelphia loyalists aren’t as patient as their skipper.

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Phillies Nation remains largely comfortable with Turner missing a few games

Because he is having the worst season of his career, fans actually welcomed the break. Hence, a fan sarcastically wrote, “That means team prob uses next couple days as an excuse to sit him.”

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They aren’t worried about Trea Turner missing a few games. In fact, his lack of production has them grow tired of having too much patience with him.

“I mean… he was 0-3 anyways,” another Philadelphia loyalist wrote.

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Turner is slashing .216/.268/.326 this season and has a -0.1 WAR. It’s quite difficult to back Mattingly’s “great player” with such numbers. But this is just this season. He has a career average of .293 AVG and .815 OPS.

That’s why it felt a bit harsh when a fan commented, “Good don’t come back.”

Back in 2021 and 2022, he hit an incredible .340 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He even holds a .296 average in the postseason for Philadelphia. But his regular-season numbers are steadily dropping. To make matters worse, his body keeps breaking down.

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“Oh, the annual injury,” read another comment.

Trea Turner is usually known for his durability. But he has missed a few games every year wearing a Phillies Jersey. He had an elbow soreness in his first season in Philadelphia. But he managed to shake it off with a few off days. Unfortunately, his left hamstring strain in May 2024 sidelined him for about six weeks. Then, a year later, the shortstop developed a Grade 1 right hamstring strain in September. Now, he is day-to-day due to his wrist contusion. While his injury is minor, the Phillies’ batting stats are the biggest concern right now.

“So Phillies offense is gonna do better? Thanks,” a fan took a dig. Philadelphia is 2nd in the NL East with a 39-33 record. But that doesn’t tell the whole story.

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They are 29th in MLB with a .229 batting average and have a -16 run differential. They are 1.5 games ahead in the Wild Card race, but come October, that offense might become a huge problem for the Phillies. That’s why fans are less concerned about a low-producing player missing a few games. They hope it might help someone else to step up to the needs.