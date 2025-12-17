Phillies Nation Turns On Dave Dombrowski as Adolis García Comment Reignites Concerns Over Unaddressed Flaws

Even without a World Series title, the Phillies’ 2025 season was still a success. They managed to clinch their second straight NL East crown. And if that crushing 4–0 loss to the Dodgers in the NLDS had gone differently, a World Series run might not have been out of reach. That said, one issue the Phillies couldn’t afford to ignore was the outfield, which has underperformed for a few years now.

This season, it ranked just 19th in the Majors with a .710 OPS, nearly identical to its .708 OPS mark in 2024. Therefore, addressing that weakness became a clear priority, and the Phillies acted promptly. On Tuesday, the team announced it had signed Adolis García to a one-year, $10 million deal.

But it wasn’t just the signing that caught fans’ attention. Comments made by Phillies President Dave Dombrowski, while explaining the move, sparked plenty of debate. It has left some fans questioning the logic behind bringing García on board.

“The Phillies outfield is ‘pretty much set’ after Adolis García’s signing, Phillies president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski says,” MLB insider Bob Nightengale said.

So what’s really bothering fans about the García signing? It’s not just about García himself, but who might be pushed aside because of him.

For reference, a potential reunion with Harrison Bader now seems unlikely. Dombrowski said the outfield is essentially set, which makes it sound like Bader is no longer in the plans. On top of that, the Phillies also appear ready to move on from Nick Castellanos altogether. That combination is what has fans uneasy. It feels like a steep price to pay to make room for García, especially when it means letting go of familiar, established names.

If Castellanos is dealt, the Phillies would be left with García and Brandon Marsh as the only proven everyday outfielders.

And to be fair, García himself is something of a gamble, similar to last year’s Max Kepler experiment. Reportedly, he hit .227 with 19 HRs, a .665 OPS, and a 93 OPS+ with the Rangers this season. Over the past two years, he’s posted a .675 OPS and a 96 OPS+. So, a gradual downward journey is evident.

From 2021 to 2023, he carried a .777 OPS and a 113 OPS+, made two All-Star teams, and even won ALCS MVP honors in 2023. And Dombrowski is clearly betting that version of García will show up again. Fans, though, aren’t nearly as convinced, and the skepticism all over social media makes that pretty clear.

Phillies fans are calling out their president over the outfield choice

How could the Phillies president conclude on their outfield without Bader and Castellanos? Fans wonder. “Does García carry the same defensive skill set that Castellanos has developed over the years? I agree the Casty shelf life has expired in Philly, but you can’t ignore the solid defense he’s played,” one fan asked. “This could be one of the worst outfields I’ve seen in a while,” added another.

Well, to García’s credit, he’s been pretty reliable on the defensive side. Since becoming an everyday player in 2021, he’s racked up +36 defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs, the second-most among all outfielders during that stretch. Preventing runs has consistently been one of his strengths.

Harrison Bader, for comparison, has built his reputation on elite, Gold Glove–level defense. His range in center field is outstanding, and his arm strength sits in the 97th percentile. And he’s known for taking smart, efficient routes. So, when you stack that skill set next to García’s, it’s easy to see why Phillies fans are questioning the move. They’re wondering if the Phillies chose the right defensive fit. “Re-sign, Bader, what are we doing?” another user agrees.

“Well, that’s disappointing. Crawford and Marsh are your other outfielders?” One user questions the probable outfield choice for the Phillies. “The Phillies will not make the playoffs next year,” another offered a hard prediction.

The Phillies’ moving away from Castellanos leaves García and Brandon Marsh as the two proven starters in the outfield. That still leaves one open spot, and all signs point to the Phillies giving that job to their No. 3 prospect, Justin Crawford, slotting him in between Marsh and García.

While Crawford hit .334/.411/.452 across 112 Triple-A games last season, it sounds like the organization is ready to give him a real shot. Still, that plan hasn’t exactly calmed the fan base.

Many fans are convinced that an outfield built around García, Marsh, and a rookie Crawford won’t be strong enough to get the Phillies back to the postseason next year. Then again, the irony is hard to ignore. Even with all the established names, the Phillies’ outfield didn’t get the job done in 2025.