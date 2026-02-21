Phillies Owner Breaks Silence on Dave Dombrowski After Bryce Harper Left Reeling From “Not Elite” Remark

The biggest story of the offseason for the Philadelphia Phillies is not any signing; it is about them missing out on a player and Bryce Harper. And neither of them are not good. Forget the Bichette miss, the Bryce Harper and Dave Dombrowski situation is so much more interesting ever since Dombrowski called Harper “Not Elite.”

Now things have gone so far that the owner of the Phillies is also giving a statement on this.

In a recent interview, John Middleton said, “ I just kind of chuckled to myself… The good news is Dave and Rob [Thomson] and Bryce talked it through… they’ve agreed that everything’s fine.”

Dave Dombrowski stirred controversy when he said Bryce Harper did not have an “elite” season in 2025, even though Harper hit .261 with 27 home runs and an .844 OPS.

Dombrowski openly wondered if the slugger could “become elite again” or just remain a good player, sparking conversation about his future role. That comment was unusual because front offices normally avoid publicly evaluating star players so bluntly.

Rumors even surfaced online that the Phillies might trade Bryce Harper after those remarks, though Dombrowski publicly denied any trade plans.

Harper reacted strongly when spring training began, calling Dombrowski’s remarks “kind of wild” and surprising given the team’s expectations to keep internal matters private.

He said the club told him when he signed that issues would stay “in-house,” and he didn’t understand why this one was shared publicly. Harper added that external comments like those from Dombrowski do not motivate him and don’t change how he works toward success.

As a two‑time MVP and franchise cornerstone, Bryce Harper is under contract through 2031, meaning the team can’t afford unresolved tension with its lead star.

The public backlash also included worry that trade talk could undermine club unity, though Harper has a full no‑trade clause, while his agent stated the Philadelphia Phillies have no plans to trade him.

The rumor machine blew up mostly because Dombrowski mentioned Bryce Harper might not be elite, not for any actual moves discussed within the organization. Baseball insiders reminded fans that Harper’s 2025 OPS still ranked among qualified hitters and he remained an All‑Star‑caliber player despite missing a month with an injury.

That context shows his production was strong even if it fell short of his own peak years.

When asked about the situation, Phillies owner John Middleton walked a careful line, saying Dave Dombrowski, manager Rob Thomson, and Harper had since talked things through and agreed “everything’s fine.”

Middleton said he was surprised by how the public reacted, but stressed he won’t undermine his general manager’s authority or step between players and front office discussions. He added that as owner, he understands his limits and trusts Dombrowski’s judgment, hoping that the camp staff has now resolved the issue behind closed doors.

Middleton’s tone suggested he values communication, respect, and letting leaders within the club handle delicate matters.

This episode highlights what happens when communication slows between stars and decision makers, because speculation fills the silence, and tension grows.

Fans lived through trade chatter and old Philly debates because an internal critique spilled into public view. The importance of clear, calm talk became obvious, especially when teammates and the front office rely on each other during a long season.

Strong relationships and honest dialogue matter in baseball more than loud headlines or quick judgments.

Bryce Harper has more bad news before the season starts

In the wake of Philly’s 2025 season, tension between Bryce Harper and the front office has been very real. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski publicly questioned whether Harper still plays at an “elite” level after last year’s .844 OPS and 27 homers, even though no plans to trade him were announced.

Harper called those comments “kind of wild,” saying he expected internal matters to stay private and that the remarks still bother him.

As 2026 spring training began, Harper made it clear his focus remains on playing well and chasing the one title missing from his resume.

He’s centering on returning to form before representing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, and is working to get back into rhythm at camp. The veteran’s approach shows he’s not sulking but determined to perform, using the offseason chatter as energy rather than a distraction.

That said, Harper’s push for roster help hasn’t aligned with the front office’s plans, creating fresh friction.

He urged management to pursue right‑handed power, even mentioning a reunion with a familiar bat, but Dave Dombrowski decided that fit wasn’t right for the current roster.

With key pieces unchanged and the team opting for internal stability over major additions, the gap between Harper’s urgency and the Philadelphia Phillies’ cautious approach remains one of the season’s big questions.