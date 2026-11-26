The MLB offseason is turning into a battle for the right outfield upgrade, with two National League contenders looking to solve different problems with the same name. The Philadelphia Phillies need a right-handed power bat to complement Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, while the San Diego Padres are desperate for stability in left field after a season disrupted by injuries and constant roster changes. Randy Arozarena, who played under a $15.65 million contract with the Seattle Mariners, could be the answer both franchises are looking for. However, the competition for his signature is heating up, and the Phillies and Padres may have more rivals than expected.

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MLB insider Jon Morosi has now hinted at additional teams entering the race while also pointing toward another former Cubs star who could emerge as an intriguing outfield alternative.

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“Those to me feel like the Big 3 for Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki… I think that’s gonna be the next big bat to sign – either Arozarena or Suzuki,” Morosi said via MLB Network.

Morosi named the Blue Jays, Phillies, and Padres as the big three competing for Arozarena or even for Seiya Suzuki. For the Phillies, apart from needing protection behind Harper and Schwarber, the need for right-handed production became more urgent after third baseman Alec Bohm agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Royals. So, adding Arozarena would provide a consistent middle-of-the-order threat in left field.

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For the Padres, adding either Arozarena or Suzuki in left field alongside center fielder Jackson Merrill and right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. would create one of baseball’s strongest slugging outfields. However, San Diego must balance outfield spending against its primary offseason goal of rebuilding a depleted starting rotation.

San Diego is also prioritizing starting pitching, carries heavy long-term position player commitments, and may weigh Arozarena’s declining defensive metrics in left field (-5 Outs Above Average in 2026).

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Yet there’s reason behind the big teams’ interest in Randy Arozarena. He broke out at the plate in 2026 while playing half his games at Seattle’s pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park, setting personal bests across the board. He slashed .281/.381/.484 (.865 OPS) with 26 home runs and 79 RBIs, leading the American League with 113 runs scored. His 2026 campaign earned him his first AL Silver Slugger Award, an All-MLB Second Team nod, his third All-Star selection, and an eighth-place finish in AL MVP voting.

However, both the Padres and Phillies need to first face the Blue Jays challenge to get their hands on Arozarena. After plummeting from a 2025 World Series appearance to a last-place 79–83 finish in the AL East, Toronto’s front office is aggressively shopping at the top of the outfield market.

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Toronto hit a league-low 152 home runs and scored just 648 runs in 2026. Arozarena, who has slugged 53 home runs over the past two seasons and led the AL with 113 runs scored in 2026, provides an immediate middle-of-the-order spark.

With veteran George Springer’s six-year, $150 million contract expiring and Toronto’s outfield ranking 19th in OPS last season, the Blue Jays have both the roster opening and payroll flexibility to pursue a marquee bat. But if the Blue Jays eventually get their hands on Arozarena, the Phillies and Padres can check for Seiya Suzuki.

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The Phillies and Padres have other alternatives

Over five seasons with the Cubs, Suzuki has hit .269/.351/.472 (.823 OPS) with four straight 20-homer seasons. His disciplined plate approach (81 walks and a .368 OBP in 2026) gives Philadelphia a reliable run producer who ages more predictably than a speed-reliant hitter.

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Unlike Arozarena, Suzuki rebounded defensively in 2026 to post +5 Outs Above Average in right field, giving the Phillies a true two-way corner outfielder rather than another bat-first player competing for DH at-bats alongside Schwarber.

By contrast, the Padres ranked 18th in MLB in OPS and 15th in runs scored in 2026. Plugging Suzuki’s .841 OPS and 26-homer power behind Tatis, Merrill, and Manny Machado immediately lengthens their lineup. So, if not Arozarena, Suzuki can be another intriguing option. However, even the former Cubs star is not coming with a competition.

