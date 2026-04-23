Phillies Punish $72M Star With Extreme Decision as Philadelphia Hits Historic Low

Dave Dombrowski had assured that manager Rob Thomson is staying with the Philadelphia Phillies for now, but he never said anything about the players. As the Phillies encountered a historic low after eight straight losses, their longest since 2018, the franchise has started holding its players accountable. And the first one to bear the brunt is their $72 million starter, whose stint at the Phillies has been riddled with inconsistencies.

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“Phillies release Taijuan Walker (9.13 ERA), whose $72M, 4-year deal didn’t work. The ex-Met was in the last year of his deal,” MLB insider John Heyman wrote on X.

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Right-handed starter Taijuan Walker holds a 1-4 record in five outings this season. Things went from bad to worse for him during the 7-2 loss against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The Phillies tried to protect him by using Kyle Backhus as an opener. They brought Walker out of the bullpen in the second inning. However, the plan failed as he gave up five runs and two home runs in just four innings.

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Walker, a former All-Star with the Mets, signed a massive four-year, $72 million contract before the 2023 season. The Phillies expected him to be a star in their starting rotation. Instead, his time with the franchise was a disappointment.

The franchise will pay the remainder of his annual $18 million salary as they released him before the deal ended. During his stint with the Phillies, Walker struggled with command as he posted a 9.1 walk percentage, with a 1.86 K/BB ratio. He holds a 24-25 record in 89 games for the Phillies.

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Walker has struggled with his pitching this season, with a .359 BABIP. In his previous outing against the Braves, Walker surrendered seven runs on seven hits, while walking three. Against Walker, batters have hit at an average of .353, recording a 2.07 WHIP so far in the season.

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With ace Zack Wheeler scheduled to return, Walker was already slotted for the bullpen. But following the recent developments, the Phillies have called up Nolan Hoffman to fill the roster spot.

The 28-year-old right-handed reliever has logged a 2.35 ERA across 7.2 innings in Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season. He holds a league-average 1.30 WHIP with 14 strikeouts in 2026.

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The decision to release Walker, a player with a significant financial commitment, sends a clear message that underperformance will no longer be tolerated.

Unfortunately, the pitching problems go way beyond Walker. Collectively, the Phillies have an ERA as high as 4.99, and their loss against the Cubs on Wednesday has highlighted command issues. The Phillies surrendered 10 runs and 12 walks to record a 7-4 loss against the Chicago Cubs.

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However, the club can hope that Zack Wheeler’s return can pull them out of their 8-16 losing slump.

Zack Wheeler set to make his season debut

The Philadelphia Phillies’ 2026 season has taken a plunge, as they tied with the New York Mets at the bottom of the NL East. Recently, the Atlanta Braves handed the Phillies a series sweep, including a 9-0 shutout.

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However, the Phillies will look to turn the upcoming series against the Braves, starting on Saturday, in their favor with Zack Wheeler slated to make his season debut.

Manager Rob Thomson reportedly confirmed Wheeler’s return to the rotation on Tuesday. Wheeler underwent thoracic outlet surgery after his 2025 season ended in August due to a blood clot in his right shoulder.

The Phillies’ ace has recorded a 2.71 ERA in his 24 starts last season with an elite 0.94 WHIP. Wheeler has completed his five-game rehab assignment on Sunday, after throwing 77 pitches for Double-A Reading. He has also started three games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley during his rehab.