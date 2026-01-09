Phillies Risk Bo Bichette Chase While Forgetting $115.5M “Commodity” That Defines Pitching, Says MLB Veteran

With the Toronto Blue Jays‘ backing of Bo Bichette, the Phillies have made sure that they are one of the strongest contenders to get him. But amid this chase for Bichette, they are forgetting one major $115.5 million player who could redefine how the Phillies’ pitching performs in the 2026 season.

“I’m sure they do have interest in Bo Bichette… they should have interest in Bo Bichette,” said former catcher Chris Gimenez. “To me, this is a complete no-brainer. If you’re Realmuto in his camp now… He’s a very valuable commodity, and I would take him to be my catcher, too. I still think he is one of the best catchers, all-around catchers.”

The Philadelphia Phillies have shown serious interest in Bo Bichette, scheduling meetings and exploring potential contracts for the 2026 season. Bichette posted a .311 batting average, 18 home runs, 94 RBIs, and a 3.5 WAR in 139 games for Toronto last season, showing consistent offensive production.

Reports indicate signing him would require trading Alec Bohm and possibly J.T. Realmuto, highlighting the significant roster changes under consideration.

While pursuing Bo Bichette could strengthen the lineup, the Phillies risk undervaluing Realmuto, who remains one of baseball’s top two-way catchers. Realmuto finished 2025 with an average of .257, 12 home runs, 52 RBIs in 134 games. His leadership and preparation are often praised, with Rob Thomson calling him the “most prepared catcher” he has worked with in Major League Baseball.

Realmuto’s value extends beyond batting as he manages pitchers and controls the game defensively, a critical factor for Philadelphia’s staff. The Phillies’ pitching rotation has benefited from his framing and pitch-calling, which remains hard to replace according to modern metrics.

He also threw out runners effectively in 2025 with a 31.8%, ranking among the best in baseball in caught-stealing percentage of 29.7 % and defensive runs saved.

While chasing Bichette would strengthen the infield and lineup, pushing J.T. Realmuto out could backfire on the team’s pitching performance. Although they have Rafael Marchan, Philadelphia lacks a clear alternative behind the plate. What makes it worse is that the market for quality catchers is thin, reducing options.

A short-term contract projection of $10–15 million for Realmuto makes his retention financially manageable while preserving roster stability.

Failing to secure Realmuto could disrupt the pitching staff and weaken defensive cohesion, impacting team performance overall. His playoff experience, including the 2022 World Series, adds value in high-pressure situations that few catchers provide.

Balancing Bo Bichette’s potential addition with Realmuto’s ongoing impact will be crucial to sustaining Philadelphia’s competitive advantage in 2026.

The Phillies can chase Bo Bichette all they want, but pitchers still need Realmuto. J.T. Realmuto’s presence behind the plate quietly dictates games more than any flashy acquisition ever could. Ignoring his value might make the Bichette excitement feel like spending money without buying stability.

If Realmuto does decide to move, the Phillies already have a backup for him

The Philadelphia Phillies might be bracing for change behind the plate as J.T. Realmuto’s future hangs in the balance. If he walks, the team insists they already have a backup ready, but questions linger about experience and impact. Realmuto’s presence has been hard to replace, and fans are watching closely to see if the Phillies can truly fill that void.

The Phillies are exploring alternatives as J.T. Realmuto’s free agency remains unresolved, creating uncertainty for the team. Reports indicate the team is interested in Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, who could step in if Realmuto departs. This move would mark the first real signal that Philadelphia might plan its future without its long-time backstop.

Ryan Jeffers has shown flashes of strong offensive performance, hitting 14 home runs with a .858 OPS in 2023. He followed that with 21 home runs in 2024, demonstrating consistent power potential for the Phillies’ lineup. While he may not fully replicate Realmuto’s overall impact, Jeffers offers solid production behind the plate and offensive upside.

Financially, Jeffers is projected to earn $6.5 million in 2026, far below Realmuto’s expected next contract. This cost difference could free resources for the Phillies to pursue other roster upgrades, including potential trade talks for Bo Bichette.

By acquiring Jeffers, Philadelphia gains a competent catcher while creating flexibility to make larger moves, addressing both immediate and strategic team needs.

The Phillies are quietly hedging their bets while Realmuto considers his next contract decision carefully. Ryan Jeffers offers a reasonable alternative, proving the team can pivot without losing all momentum. Fans might grumble, but Philadelphia’s front office is clearly preparing for whichever direction Realmuto ultimately chooses.