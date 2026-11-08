Phillies See Another Veteran Walk Away as 7-Year MLB Pitcher Hits Free Agency

7 major league and 21 minor league Philadelphia Phillies players hit free agency at the end of this season. Among them was 7-year MLB veteran Lou Trivino. The RHP shut the door on his difficult 2026 campaign by electing free agency on Monday. The 35-year-old right-hander, who spent parts of the 2025 and 2026 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, is now looking for another opportunity after he struggled to establish himself in the major leagues.

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According to the transactions log in his MLB profile, “RHP Lou Trivino III elected free agency” on November 2, 2026.

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The right-hander began the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley after signing a minor league contract with the Phillies in February. He subsequently recorded a 2.77 ERA across 13 innings before opting out of his minor-league contract in May. That decision followed the Baltimore Orioles offering him a major-league deal.

His stay in Baltimore, however, did not last long.

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Trivino surrendered 6 runs in 3 innings across two appearances before being designated for assignment. The pitcher’s stint at Baltimore lasted only nine days. Following the DFA, Trivino returned to the Phillies organization on a new minor-league contract.

The Phillies eventually recalled Trivino on June 30, allowing him to contribute to their bullpen. However, he struggled at the big-league level, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits and 4 walks across 3 innings in 3 appearances.

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Adding to his struggles on the mound, Trivino suffered a right thoracic muscle spasm that sent him to the IL in July.

Following his return from rehab, the Phillies designated him for assignment on August 3. He cleared waivers and elected free agency on August 5. Across his 5 big-league appearances between the Orioles and the Phillies, he surrendered 10 runs in 6 innings, finishing with a 15.00 ERA and 7 strikeouts and 7 walks.

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Trivino started his pro-baseball journey after the Oakland Athletics selected him in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Slippery Rock University. He made his major-league debut in 2018 and quickly established himself as an important member of the Athletics’ bullpen.

Trivino’s best years came with the Athletics.

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In 2021, he recorded 22 saves and earned an All-Star selection. He finished that season with a 3.18 ERA across 71 appearances. In 2022, the Athletics traded him to the New York Yankees, where he continued working as a relief option before injuries disrupted his career. Trivino underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023, which kept him out of action, although he eventually returned to the Yankees in 2024.

Trivino is not the only player leaving the Phillies this offseason. Other departing free agents include infielders Luis Arraez and Alec Bohm, outfielder Adolis García, catcher Garrett Stubbs, utilityman Edmundo Sosa, and pitchers José Alvarado, Brooks Raley, and Nestor Cortes Jr.

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With several positions potentially requiring attention, Philadelphia has important decisions ahead. Trivino’s departure might not represent a major loss given his 2026 struggles, but it adds another name to the list of players whose futures will be determined during the offseason.

Meanwhile, the Phillies are actively addressing their roster gaps. Recently, the Philadelphia Phillies replenished their 40-man roster by claiming two infielders off the waivers.

Phillies acquire Shay Whitcomb and Brett Harris

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The Philadelphia Phillies claimed Shay Whitcomb and Brett Harris off waivers on November 2 after the Giants designated them for assignment. The moves correspond to Philadelphia’s roster-building activities ahead of the 2027 season.

Both players offer versatility and provide the Phillies with additional organizational depth without requiring a significant financial commitment. Whitcomb, 28, split the 2026 season between the Houston Astros and the Giants. He appeared in 49 major-league games, batted .207, and posted a .569 OPS across 122 plate appearances while playing for the Astros and the Giants. Whitcomb’s ability to play all four infield positions and left field makes him a potentially useful bench option.

Brett Harris, on the other hand, primarily plays first and third base. He spent the majority of 2026 in the minor leagues, splitting time between the Athletics, the Boston Red Sox, and the Giants. The 28-year-old hit .288 with an .848 OPS in 319 Triple-A plate appearances this year.

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The acquisitions address the Phillies’ need for infield depth following the departures of Alec Bohm, Luis Arraez, and Edmundo Sosa.

With multiple players hitting free agency, including Trivino, the Phillies will invest all their energy in rebuilding their roster for 2027.