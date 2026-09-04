Phillies Star Alec Bohm’s Family’s $3M Legal Battle Ends in Out-of-Court Settlement

Almost six months after the Philadelphia Phillies star sued Daniel and Lisa Bohm for alleged financial mismanagement, both parties have settled the dispute out of court.

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The timing of the settlement, which involved millions of dollars, was particularly striking, given that it came just a day before the scheduled hearing at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. There have been no statements from either the star or his parents. However, his legal team at Zarwin Baum stated that they “would hope everybody respects the parties’ privacy” in this matter.

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They were scheduled to meet for the discovery hearing on Thursday morning at Philadelphia’s City Hall, but a settlement was reached beforehand. Gary DeVito, a member of the legal team, said the details of the settlement would not be made public.

According to court filings, Bohm’s parents have been managing his finances since 2019, and they said that their son had never questioned their handling of his finances until October 2025. Their hours-long conversation quickly escalated into a legal battle between the two parties, and Alec ultimately demanded approximately $3 million from his parents in March, accusing them of financial misconduct.

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They also noted that Phillies star would also step out several times during the conversation. His parents said he was taking phone calls and would return with more questions for his parents each time. This made them assume that the source of those questions was someone else.

He also asked them to return $528,618, which was transferred to an attorney’s trust account just before the filing. Per the filings, Daniel and Lisa had set up multiple LLCs to hold and manage their son’s money and assets. His folks, on the other hand, strongly disputed those claims, and they moved to court seeking the dismissal of the entire case.

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The third baseman’s parents reiterated that everything they had done was out of love for their son and that none of it was motivated by personal interest. However, Alec’s allegations of financial irregularities have strained their relationship. They even decided to charge $50 for every hour they had spent managing his money and assets.

This was after Alec Bohm’s attorney sent them letters asking for every little detail of the financial records.

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Things kept spiraling after the dispute became public

Things escalated further when the 30-year-old tried to withdraw funds from his account. It was tied to one of the LLCs his parents had set up. According to reports from The Inquirer, the couple claimed that it disrupted the flow of payments for one of Alec’s properties.

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It was the condo his parents had been living in, but they had moved out and were now living in an RV, the same one they used to travel to Bohm’s games.

The entire incident had created a bitter fallout between the son and his parents, and the Bohm couple had argued that all his claims were subject to mandatory arbitration.

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Michael Erdos, the judge involved in the case, had ruled that the discovery would proceed while arbitration could stay in Florida. But he rejected an injunction as he suspected that a return of those funds could result in money moving. While Alec didn’t show up for a deposition three times, Daniel and Lisa had to take up part-time jobs to pay the legal fees.

This didn’t have a positive impact on the Phillies star either. While he didn’t face much media or public scrutiny given the sensitivity of the issue, he endured a brutal start to the season. And with free agency looming, the situation did little to help his cause.

In the middle of that turmoil, Alec Bohm fired Scott Boras. He alleged that the super agent was pushed by his parents in 2020 and that Boras had made hiring decisions under duress.

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For now, Alec seems to be in a much better spot. Not only is he out of the legal dispute, but his performance has also improved. He is batting at .246, recording 77 RBIs this season. The Phillies are 5.5 games ahead in the NL Wild Card race, preparing for the postseason. The positive turnaround in his personal life will hopefully help him perform better on the field, and he might help his team to a deep October run.