Phillies Star Sues Parents Over Financial Misuse, Seeks $3M Judgement: Reports

In a move that sends shockwaves beyond the baseball diamond, Phillies slugger Alec Bohm has reportedly filed a lawsuit against his own parents. He reportedly sued his parents for financial irregularities and seeks a judgment of at least $3 million. However, the allegations in Bohm’s lawsuit surprise people even more than his decision to sue his parents.

“The Phillies third baseman is alleging they mismanaged his finances, and he seeks judgement of $3 million,” Jomboy Media shared via X.

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Bohm filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. It alleges that Bohm’s parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, were misusing his funds. And they were funneling the money for their own personal use. As per the lawsuit, the financial misuses have been happening since 2019. It is when Bohm’s parents founded two LLCs to invest the money earned from his professional baseball career.

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Bohm also stated that he initially suspected no irregularities. However, he alleges that his parents gradually transferred millions of dollars from his personal account to their own.

Bohm joined the Phillies as the third pick of the 2018 MLB Draft, signing for a bonus of $5.85 million. According to Spotrac, he has made a total of $19.6 million in his career and is due another $10.2 million in 2026. He stated that 2019 was when his money started getting channeled to different holdings.

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Bohm also alleged that his parents channeled his personal funds from the “Alec Bohm Foundation” to pay their own “personal expenses.”

“Daniel and Lisa repeatedly advised Alec that, whenever they acted on his behalf, they did so as Alec’s parents — whose assistance always came free of charge,” the lawsuit further says.

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In response to these allegations, Bohm’s parents have retained legal counsel to represent them in the upcoming proceedings. “Mr. and Mrs. Bohm love their son very much and have always acted in his best interests, both personally and professionally, and still do so to this day,” their attorney said. “They are deeply saddened by the allegations made against them in this lawsuit and the sensational false narrative painted here, which they believe is entirely without merit.”

Following Alec Bohm’s lawsuit to recover funds allegedly misappropriated since 2019, his parents have issued a formal denial of all charges. As the parties contest the allegations, the legal proceedings move forward.

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“We ask that his privacy be respected while this matter proceeds,” Bohm’s attorney, Gary A. DeVito, said. But amid all these, it was expected that Bohm would be questioned at the press meet.

After the opening game win over the Rangers, Bohm refused to go into details. “I’m not going to address any personal matters right now,” he said.

While Bohm navigates this difficult family matter off the field, the Phillies are reliant on his continued presence in the lineup as they face their own early-season adversity.

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The Phillies can’t afford an off-form Alec Bohm

Last year, Bohm finished with 11 homers at .287. Especially his surge in September when he scored at .345 came in handy for the team. However, this year, the Phillies lost Nick Castellanos, which already impacted their defense and slugging power. So, Bohm, with such averages from the last year, along with 150+ fielding assists, couldn’t get off track. Especially due to his personal turmoil.

Even in the opening game against the Rangers, Bohm scored a 3-run homer, proving his importance.

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The Phillies already face several issues, including Johan Rojas’s 80-game suspension. Officials caught him using PEDs, and his appeal reportedly failed to change the decision. So now, just as the regular season started, the Phillies lost Rojas for half of the season. While they acquired 31-year-old Oscar Mercado to fill the gap, it is still a huge deviation at the start of the season.

And the story doesn’t end here.

The Phillies signed a pre-agreement with a 13-year-old international prospect for their class of 2029. But he is also now offloaded for testing positive for PEDs. So, it’s already turbulant scene with the Phillies. And now with Bohm caught up in his personal issue, it’s not adding anything for the team.

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With that being said, Bohm is a regular in the Phillies roster. So any dip in his form would have a huge impact, which is now a challenge for the Phillies to prevent.