Phillies to Jettison 2 Postseason Players as Dave Dombrowski Pushes for Huge Overhaul, Predicts Insider

From all the scenes that are happening, the Philadelphia Phillies are looking at a full overhaul after the 2025 heartbreak. Yes, they may keep a few important pieces that the team is going to be built around, but Dave Dombrowski looks like he does not want the Phillies to be a team that makes it to the NLCS; he wants the Phillies to be the team that wins the World Series.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent post by the Foul Territory, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal talked about how the Phillies are reported to cut ties with Matt Strahm and Alec Bohm. Rosenthal said, “They are looking to trade a left-handed reliever, perhaps, maybe Matt Strahm… Dave Dombrowski, as president of baseball operations, is not known for trading anything but prospects… They could trade Bohm; they could trade someone else. They’re gonna be an interesting team.”

The Philadelphia Phillies are evaluating a roster overhaul after a third consecutive playoff disappointment, especially in the bullpen and infield. Late leads were blown in two of three 2025 NLDS games against the Dodgers, highlighting weaknesses in high-leverage situations. The team faces uncertainty at catcher, outfield, and rotation depth, with Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto entering free agency. Trading from current assets could address these positional gaps while retaining control over the farm system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Strahm has emerged as a potential trade candidate due to his consistent bullpen performance over three seasons in Philadelphia. He posted a 2.71 ERA from 2023 through 2025, with 27.3% strikeouts in 66 appearances during 2025. Strahm’s fastball velocity has dipped to a career-low 92.3 MPH, but he remains an above-average lefty arm. Trading him could allow the Phillies to acquire a reliable right-handed setup option or outfield depth to balance their roster.

Alec Bohm is also a candidate, hitting cleanup behind Bryce Harper for most of 2025 while missing 42 games. He posted a .287 batting average, .331 on-base percentage, and .409 slugging percentage, showing above-average but inconsistent production. Bohm could be moved to create space for higher-impact infielders such as Alex Bregman or Bo Bichette. Combining trades of Strahm and Bohm could strengthen both pitching leverage and offensive consistency, giving the Phillies greater depth while upgrading critical positions for the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Phillies move Strahm and Bohm, they signal serious intent to dominate the 2026 season. Dave Dombrowski is reshaping the roster with precision, proving the rebuild will not be subtle. Fans can only watch, wonder, and hope this calculated chess game finally delivers a championship.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Philles eyes Harrison Bader reunion amid offseason shuffle

When a team spends a season flirting with contention only to trip over the finish line, chaos usually follows. The Philadelphia Phillies, fresh off a quick NLDS exit, are staring at a winter of hard choices and open wallets. Amid the shuffle, one name keeps popping up in whispers and spreadsheets alike: Harrison Bader, a player whose hot streak has turned speculation into a genuine possibility.

The Phillies enter the offseason after a 2025 campaign ending with a quick NLDS loss. Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto are free agents, while Nick Castellanos is expected to leave Philadelphia. Only Brandon Marsh is locked into the outfield, leaving the roster wide open for retooling or major additions.

Harrison Bader, acquired at the trade deadline, hit 17 home runs and 24 doubles in 50 games with Philadelphia. His overall season included a 7.8% walk rate and a 27.1% strikeout rate, producing a 122 wRC+. While the Phillies have shown interest, Bader could explore offers from the Mets, Yankees, Angels, Orioles, Guardians, Giants, and Royals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia’s front office faces tough choices as Harrison Bader’s next contract could define their offseason. Fans will watch nervously as Bader weighs offers, knowing the Phillies’ outfield picture remains incomplete. Every signing and departure this winter will ripple through Philadelphia, testing patience and loyalty alike.