Phillies to Lose $20M for Kicking 2X All Star & Silver Slugger Out of Philadelphia Clubhouse

The Phillies have definitely made some noise this offseason, bringing in a few notable names and keeping key pieces like Kyle Schwarber around. But a lot of the attention has shifted to the outfield. It’s been a clear point of emphasis, with the team trying to strike the right balance between young talent and veteran experience after last year’s struggles.

With Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas, and Justin Crawford all in the picture, the outfield is starting to take shape. But it still feels like the door is open for one more move. That brings the focus to Nick Castellanos. If you remember, it doesn’t seem like his issues with manager Rob Thomson have completely faded. And the Phillies may be nearing a moment where some tough decisions have to be made.

“The Phillies are likely to cut or release Nick Castellanos in the near future, rather than have him dealt or packaged in any trades,” MLB insider Alex Coll shared via X.

Now, that’s a pretty hard reality check for the Phillies. Castellanos is still owed $20 million in 2026 before he reaches free agency. But given how things have gone with Rob Thomson, it’s fair to wonder if the partnership is nearing its end.

He’s been floated in trade rumors for a while now. But it may have reached a point where waiting for the “right” deal just isn’t realistic anymore. In fact, some around the league believe the Phillies could decide to simply move on from their veteran right fielder rather than hold out for a trade that may never come.

So what’s driving the Phillies to potentially walk away from a $20 million commitment?

Well, a big part of it comes down to performance. Since his public friction with Thomson, the 2x All-Star hasn’t consistently lived up to expectations. Defensively, 2025 was especially rough.

Castellanos graded out as the worst defensive outfielder in baseball, posting career-low numbers across the board. Even though he didn’t commit a single error in 143 games and finished with a perfect fielding percentage, his limited range and poor underlying metrics crushed his overall defensive value.

So, with only one year left on his deal, that combination of declining play and a hefty salary makes him a tough sell as a trade chip. If the Phillies stumble upon a better outfield option, eating the remaining $20 million might actually make more sense than forcing a bad fit to linger.

Who can replace the Phillies?

Even with a -0.6 WAR in 2025, Castellanos has still been a reliable power bat for the Phillies. Not to forget that he started 236 straight games, the longest streak the franchise has seen since the 1980s. This says a lot about his durability and presence in the lineup. So, that kind of consistency doesn’t come easy, and it’s exactly why replacing him isn’t a simple call.

That said, the Phillies already seem to have a contingency plan in motion. Adolis García, brought in on a one-year, $10 million deal, is expected to step into right field. So, Castellanos is likely to be moved before the season begins. For the unversed, García has been a steady producer, averaging 28 home runs and 91 RBIs over his five big-league seasons. On top of that, his defense, especially his arm in right field, would be a clear upgrade over Castellanos.

So, all signs point to the Phillies actively preparing for life after Castellanos. Now, the spotlight shifts to how he responds to the situation and where he might land next as he looks for a fresh start.