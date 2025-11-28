Phillies Urged to Steal $200M Postseason Hero Under Blue Jays’ Nose Amid Mark Shapiro’s Kyle Tucker Fixation

ichetteEvery team this season, from the Blue Jays to the Phillies, seems to want a piece of Kyle Tucker. But in between all this, teams are forgetting that there are other game-changing players, but not the Phillies, because they are about to make a savvy move that the Blue Jays might be overlooking.

In a recent episode of the Phillies show, they talked about the Phillies signing Bo Bichette. “They’re going to have to get creative… and get that big bat that they could stick behind Bryce Harper,” said Ruben Amaro Jr. Jim Salisbury added, saying, “In my dream world, it would be Beau Bichette, and he could play two infield spots.”

While the Blue Jays plot their move on Kyle Tucker, Mark Shapiro watches over things. The Phillies might just swipe the Blue Jays’ mark and end up as the winner in the offseason.

The Blue Jays’ offseason keeps circling Tucker, and fans can feel it growing. Reports say Tucker is seeking around $400 million, and Toronto has stayed interested. Toronto insiders continue linking the team to Tucker as a long-term cornerstone.

At the same time, Bo Bichette rejected the $22.025 million qualifying offer recently. He hit .311 with 18 homers and 94 RBI in 2025 before his knee issue. Bichette also had one of the biggest postseason swings with that Game 7 homer. He has stated interest in returning, and the silence feels louder now.

Philadelphia is watching the situation closely with real intent and patience. Reports show the Phillies need a right-handed bat and help at second. Jon Morosi reported teams view Bichette as a fit at second or third. The Phillies front office has already been connected to him with early interest shown.

Bichette is projected to be around $200 million over seven or eight years if signed. That number changes the Phillies’ payroll and forces roster decisions with Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott. If they land him, his .348 postseason average shows the impact possible instantly. Fans on both sides wait because this move shifts the entire offseason tone.

Toronto keeps staring at Kyle Tucker while Bo Bichette waits like a forgotten voicemail. Philadelphia sees that silence and smells opportunity as Dave Dombrowski quietly calls his shot. If Tucker headlines the noise and Bichette flips cities, the offseason crown writes itself.

The Phillies are in line for another big contract player

The Phillies are acting like a team that refuses to settle for “good enough.” Dave Dombrowski is back window-shopping in the luxury aisle, and nobody’s shocked. When a front office keeps poking around Cody Bellinger’s market and checking in on Harrison Bader, you don’t need a press conference to understand the message: Philly wants another headline name, and they’re not hiding it.

Cody Bellinger entered free agency after posting an OPS of .814 in 2025. He hit 29 home runs with 98 RBI across 152 games last season. He also provided reliable defense that helped stabilize the Yankees’ outfield in key stretches. Fans know his resume includes an MVP award from 2019 and consistent postseason experience.

The Phillies could use Bellinger in the outfield as Nick Castellanos is expected to be gone. His left-handed power would sit behind Bryce Harper and strengthen the lineup. His defense would also improve run prevention while giving the club a steady glove. The fit feels real as reports have linked Philadelphia to Bellinger throughout free agency.

If the Phillies secure Cody Bellinger, it signals another serious financial push. Dave Dombrowski knows stars cost money, and Philadelphia has stopped pretending it’s a bargain shop. At this point, the only question left is whether Bellinger packs for Broad Street.