Phillies Veteran Sends Desperate Plea to Rob Thomson as ‘Running It Back’ Debate Heats Up

While the Philadelphia Phillies debate ‘running it back’ for the upcoming season, one veteran is taking matters into his own hands, sending a desperate message to manager Rob Thomson that he refuses to be an afterthought.

Garrett Stubbs, the 32-year-old Phillies catcher, is spending his spring trying to expand his resume. To stay a part of the roster, he is practicing in the outfield and the infield to become more versatile before the season’s start. Stubbs is desperate for a place in the Phillies lineup, according to the Inquirer Sports.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m willing to do anything to be on the team and in the lineup,” said Stubbs, per the Inquirer Sports’ Lochlahn March.

ADVERTISEMENT

With J.T. Realmuto, Otto Kemp, and Edmundo Sosa on the Phillies roster, the only remaining position player spots are the backup catcher and the fourth bench job. Last year, the Phillies chose Rafael Marchán as the backup catcher and optioned Stubbs to Triple-A Lehigh Valley when faced with a choice between two.

But both Marchán and Stubbs are out of options this year. So, Stubbs is working more in the field so that he can have other ways of making it into the lineup. Rob Thomson brought Stubbs in as the third catcher last September when the rosters expanded. This year, Thomson admitted, he has a difficult decision to make.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s (Marchán) a switch-hitter. They both understand the role and play the role extremely well. And they both can catch and throw. Marchán has swung the bat very well, as has Stubby during this spring. So, it’s going to be a tough call when we come down to the end,” remarked Thomson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stubbs went 4 for 13 in five Spring Training games with a batting average of .308. Following his return from the WBC after playing for Israel, Stubbs scored a single against the Baltimore Orioles.

Thomson prefers a versatile player for the fourth bench position. So, the Phillies veteran has started to work with infield coach Bobby Dickerson before the WBC. Over the last five years, Stubbs has reportedly taken reps in the outfield during batting practice, which helps him now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve done it before, so I’m more than happy to if that’s what they want me to do,” he said.

His last appearance in left field was in 2023, when Bryce Harper returned from TJ surgery and played as a pinch hitter. For Israel in the WBC 2023, he played at third base in one game. Stubbs’ experience in the field is rare, but he is determined to get a place on the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phillies are reportedly planning to start Stubbs in the outfield and at second or third base soon in Spring Training, according to Thomson. Now, it’s up to him to make it work and maybe even get some pointers from his Spring Training locker partner Dylan Moore if needed. As Opening Day approaches, the debate about the Phillies’ running it back continues.

The Phillies’ running it back debate

The Phillies enjoyed regular-season success, winning 191 games over the last two seasons. But without a World Series title, it matters less and less to the fans. Sadly, for the Phillies, ‘running it back’ has not translated to postseason success.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have lost eight of their last 10 postseason games, and this year, they retain the same veteran core. According to the New York Times, first baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner, outfielder Kyle Schwarber, and catcher J.T. Realmuto will all be 33 years old this season.

It’s not only about age; it’s also about success, as this is the same core that lost to the Dodgers in four games during the NLDS. Their rotation also raises questions with Aaron Nola recovering from his ankle sprain. Zack Wheeler, too, is yet to confirm his return after he lost his first rib in surgery last year.

When asked about the Phillies’ running it back, Thomson said in January, “We got three new relievers, a new right fielder, Crawford’s gonna have every chance to play, probably got a rookie starting pitcher, we got Otto Kemp who wasn’t here at the start of last year. So, we’re turning over 20 to 25 percent of our roster. So, if you think that’s running it back… I don’t know what to tell you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, the Phillies do have three new relievers, including Brad Keller on a two-year deal, and Kyle Backhus and Zach Pop on one-year deals. Additionally, Andrew Painter is expected to make his debut in 2026. But Painter and Crawford are rookies that the Phillies are counting on.

For the Phillies, their goal has become reaching the World Series, if not winning it. Otherwise, the debate about ‘running it back’ will continue to follow Rob Thomson.