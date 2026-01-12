Phillies Warned of Costly Flaw That Even $115.5M Signing Can’t Fix

A nine-figure contract might bring J.T. Realmuto back to Philadelphia, but even that can’t paper over a costly flaw developing within their roster.

According to Todd Zoolecki of MLB.com, the Phillies have made an offer to J.T. Realmuto. Dave Dombrowski, the team’s President of Baseball Operations, had expressed optimism about his return to the team. While Spotrac projects his contract value to be around 2-year $25,864,248, nothing has been revealed officially yet.

Meanwhile, the team has an area of concern.

J.T. Realmuto will turn 35 by the time the regular season starts in March. Reaching his mid-thirties might cause a decline in his performance this upcoming season. Offensively, last season was already one of his poorest.

His bat speed was reduced (from 73.2 mph in 2024 to 72 mph in 2025), and he performed abysmally against left-handed pitchers during the early season, managing to hit only 3 home runs. In 89 at-bats against southpaws in the first half, Realmuto had only five extra-base hits, all doubles. The latter half of his season was better, though, with July and August being the hottest, where Realmuto posted .881 and .763 OPS, respectively.

This past season, he hit 12 home runs and batted .257 in 134 games. Leading the majors in innings caught, he suffered from fatigue.

To quote the Phillies Nation, “He is no longer the aircraft carrier he once was as recently as 2022, when his second-half surge at the plate led to MVP consideration.”

Given his age and his past season, the team’s investment might be risky, even more so if we consider their complete roster.

The Phillies are an aging team, with most of their members past their prime.

Bryce Harper (33 years), Kyle Schwarber (32), Zack Wheeler (35), Trea Turner (32), and Aaron Nola (32) are all in their early to mid-thirties. Zack Wheeler’s performance declined due to health issues (he had to undergo thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in late 2025). Meanwhile, Bryce Harper had to deal with wrist injuries in recent years. With age, these issues will only become more prominent, which can be a huge setback for the team.

But talking about Realmuto, the Phillies originally got him in a trade with the Miami Marlins in 2019. Their last contract with him was worth 5 years for $115.5million, after which he became a free agent. Even with his age, Realmuto might still prove to be the secret weapon.

His pitch-calling abilities and feel for in-game adjustments are something more than just the numbers. His home run against Clayton Kershaw during NLDS Game 3 last postseason was a treat to watch. Such performances can be an example of how destructive Realmuto can be as a hitter.

The three-time All-Star has one of the best throwing arms for a catcher.

He broke Shohei Ohtani’s regular-season stolen-base streak by preventing him from stealing second base and ended a threat with Mookie Betts at the plate during a game against the Dodgers last April.

The Phillies have yet to make a final decision regarding J.T. Realmuto when it comes to his age. But to balance things out, they might decide to add one player from their farm system.

How does Justin Crawford fill the Phillies’ need?

The Philadelphia Phillies have shown interest in calling up Justin Crawford this upcoming season. The soon-to-be 22-year-old was drafted in the first round in the MLB Draft of 2022. The youngster was very close to making his MLB debut last season, but then, the team brought in Harrison Bader.

Known to be the son of former MLB All-Star outfielder Carl Crawford, Justin Crawford fits the Phillies’ need due to his age and skills as a hitter.

A left-handed hitter, Crawford has impressive bat control and speed. Additionally, he has also displayed impressive game-changing speed and plate discipline. Crawford has proved to be an impressive base stealer, too.

The youngster had a remarkable season at Triple-A, hitting 7 homers alongside 47 stolen bases and batting .334 in 112 games.

The Phillies might be thinking of using Crawford in the starting outfield when he debuts this upcoming season. He will be sharing the outfield with Otto Kemp, Gabriel Rincones, and Johan Rojas.

While the experienced core handles the pressure of the big leagues, Crawford can learn and later on, become the savior with experience.

Now, it remains to be seen whether the Philadelphia Phillies bring back J.T. Realmuto while fixing the aging issues with a young prospect like Justin Crawford.