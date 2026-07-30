Phillies Weigh Blockbuster Trade That Could ‘Gut Their Farm System’, Claims MLB Insider

The Philadelphia Phillies’ potential trade deadline plans can make the difference between another postseason appearance and a ticket to the World Series. Having lost nine of their last twelve games, the Phillies are 57-52 and hold the third NL Wild Card spot. After missing out on winning the Fall Classic over the last four seasons despite making the playoffs, Dave Dombrowski has a lot to do. And insiders predicted the Phillies would not back away from blockbuster trades.

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ESPN’s Jeff Passan has strongly linked the Los Angeles Angels’ Zach Neto to the Phillies. The 25-year-old is one of the more sought-after shortstops in the market. In his fourth year with the Angels, Neto has hit 19 home runs and 46 RBI with a .433 slugging percentage. According to Passan, among the several routes the Phillies might pursue, Neto might be one.

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“They could try and go all in for a star-caliber player, and they’ve had conversations with the Los Angeles Angels about Zach Neto, who you say Trey Turner’s at shortstop already,” noted Passan on SportsCenter.

“…that other route is to go and get an outfielder, a starting pitcher, a relief pitcher, and maybe another bat on top of that. But if they do try and pull the double, get both, it is going to absolutely gut their farm system.”

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The Phillies have quite an extensive requirement to fulfil this trade deadline.

They need a right-handed hitter, outfield depth, a rotation arm, and relief pitchers. But, per Passan, it would deplete the Phillies’ farm system significantly.

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However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Dave Dombrowski is ready to go all in. And that it has never been an issue for the president to trade away prospects in return for big leaguers.

The Phillies have not won a World Series since 2008, and they have not played one since 2022. This year, the president of baseball operations is determined to keep no gaps in the roster.

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“Dombrowski will go all in and do what it takes, no matter how many top prospects are needed. He badly wants another chance to return to the World Series,” Nightengale stated.

Neto can compensate the Phillies’ need for a right-handed bat. He is on a one-year, $4.15 million salary arbitration deal and is under club control through the 2029 season. With the Phillies possessing a veteran core of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner, Neto can add a younger flair.

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Moreover, Passan revealed that Trea Turner’s position at shortstop is no longer a long-term commitment.

Though Neto’s glove is not at an elite level, he is still better than Turner this season. Compared to Turner’s 19 errors this season, Neto has recorded 15. Neto is also outrunning Turner in terms of defensive runs saved this season.

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The Phillies can, however, choose to end the season with Turner at shortstop and Neto at a different infield position. Then, evaluate and change their position in 2027.

The trade deadline plans are a matter of absolute importance. But the Phillies manager is clearly not happy with their star player publicly sharing his take on it.

Don Mattingly does not want players to play GM

The Phillies were on a hot streak in the past months to secure their NL Wild Card spot once Don Mattingly took over. However, they have recently been navigating a rough stretch, including getting swept by the Miami Marlins.

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Following their Tuesday night 1-0 loss, the Phillies’ star first baseman, Bryce Harper, was asked about the franchise’s Trade Deadline needs.

Harper reportedly shared, “I think we need some help. I think we’ve proved pretty much all year we’ve done a pretty good job, but anytime you can get some help in here and reinforcements, I think it helps.”

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He further claimed that they need reinforcements in both hitting and pitching. But it did not sit well with Mattingly, who addressed Harper’s remarks before Wednesday’s loss.

“Guys want to be a GM for what you need without a real understanding of where the organization is, exactly where this thing goes not only this year, but moving forward,” said Mattingly, per Foul Territory.

“Players like being GMs and making calls and spending other people’s money. I’ll just let it go at that. I mean, Dave has been doing this a while. He’s never really backed away from trying to get guys. We’re trying to get better. We’re trying to get better at the deadline.”

Mattingly further clarified that he did not like the idea of saying the existing players on the team are not capable enough. Otherwise, he is not bothered by Harper’s remarks.