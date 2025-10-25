“Pi**ed” Bryce Harper Trashed for Being a Crybaby After Public Rift With Phillies President

It’s never really quiet in Philadelphia—not when Bryce Harper is involved. The Philadelphia Phillies superstar is apparently pi–ed off after team president Dave Dombrowski publicly questioned whether he can still be an “elite” player. He questioned, “In Bryce’s case, of course, he’s still a quality player … He didn’t have an elite season like he has had in the past, and I guess we only find out if he becomes elite [again] or he continues to be good.” And while many sided with Harper, some are asking Harper to take this with good old accountability.

Insider Jim Salisbury was one of the first to analyze the situation, and he was not on Harper’s side. “I didn’t have a problem with Dombrowski’s comment.” And then he talked some more about Dombrowski’s statements.

“Sometimes it gets tiring listening to podium speak and clichés. He spoke his mind—and I commend him for being honest because I thought it was a really good season, but not a Bryce Harper season. Everybody should be able to take this. Stop being so sensitive. The boss critiqued someone. Now it’s up to the athlete to respond.”

Harper has been a Philly centerpiece since 2019, and he has exceeded expectations as the face of the franchise. But in 2025, the 33-year-old had a down season. He hit .261 with an .844 OPS, his lowest since 2019. Plus, he followed that up with an even slower postseason of a .200 average and one extra base hit in four games. So, after yet another exit, Dombrowski said what he said as he faced the media.

Now, Jon Heyman of the New York Post had revealed that Dombrowski’s remarks had “pissed off” Harper, and that reaction only added fuel to the fire.

But really, isn’t that what you’d expect from one of baseball’s best names? Plus, Harper has built his career on defying the critics. Remember when he used the Braves bulletin board material last year as fuel?

That is who he is as a person.

Scott Boras later defended his client and pointed out Harper’s month-long absence with the wrist injury as a reason for his performance. But even then, the tension between the star and the front office does feel real.

Harper has also been looking for a contract extension, and Dombrowski has made it clear—he is not ready to renegotiate the deals early. But does this mean that Harper could be traded?

Will the Phillies really trade Bryce Harper?

Harper is not going anywhere. Despite the headlines, the rumors, and the public apparent “rift” with Dave Dombrowski, there seems to be almost zero chance for the two-time MVP to be traded anytime soon from the Philadelphia Phillies. His 13-year, $330 million contract and his massive influence on the franchise identity make that a near impossibility.

And Dombrowski himself shut down the idea.

He told Jon Heyman, “Bryce Harper’s not getting traded. He’s a great player, a future Hall of Famer, and a cornerstone of our franchise. We look to have him be with us a long, long time.”

The real question, although more complicated, is whether he is still the same Harper we know, or whether time is catching up to him.

When Bryce Harper is healthy, he is elite.

While his 2025 season numbers may not be nice, if you stretch his production over a full 162-game season, he would have hit 33 homers, right in the same line as his 2021 MVP pace. His 47.5% hard hit rate ranked second in the Phillies, right behind Kyle Schwarber. So, not like a player in decline, right? It’s just that his body keeps betraying him.

Bryce Harper has missed 166 games over the last five seasons, and that’s like an entire year’s worth of baseball. His injury list is long—forearm, thumb, elbow, wrist, hamstring, migraines, and more. You name it, and he has been through it.

At 33, as he is entering his 15th MLB season, Harper’s opponent is not Dombrowski but durability.