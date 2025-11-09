Pirates & Bob Nutting Plot To Foil Orioles’ Trade Deadline Plans With Shocking $115M Phillies Star Heist, Deems Insider

The Pittsburgh Pirates have just hit the trade season with a backdoor slider. For a while, it seemed like Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto would soon have a new home with the Baltimore Orioles. But, according to insiders, Pirates’ owner Bob Nutting might be swooping in to acquire the $115M veteran catcher instead.

“A recent catching storyline/talking point with the Pirates involves the best all-around catcher of this era, J.T. Realmuto, who leads all MLB backstops since his debut year (2014) in fWAR with 36.7,” writes Pirates insider Jason Mackey. “Realmuto is certainly the type of player the Pirates need. A position player who’s been around and has strong leadership qualities.”

There’s no doubt that if the Pirates need to contend next season, they need to improve their offense. For one, they can focus on behind the plate. They don’t have a depth issue at the catcher position. However, between Henry Davis and Joey Bart, they batted just .210 with 11 home runs, 54 RBI, and 172 strikeouts. On the other hand, despite a lowering trend line, Realmuto could be a solid replacement.

Back in ‘22, Realmuto’s OPS was .820, but since then, there has been a steady drop in performance. It was .762 in ‘23, and .700 last season. But Realmuto’s durability is undeniable. With his five-year contract ending with the Philadelphia Phillies, he might look to other franchises.

The best part? Realmuto doesn’t want to move far away from Philly. And a move from there to Pittsburgh won’t be a huge leap.

It won’t be a walk in the park, though. For two reasons.

One, catchers don’t age well. Realmuto turns 35 next year and has 12 seasons under his belt already. Hence, signing him for 5 years might be a risky gamble for Bob Nutting. But that’s not it.

Realmuto demands top dollar. His last contract, a whopping 5-year, $115.5 million deal, was fully guaranteed. As he hits free agency in 2026, his next contract would have to reflect his elite skill set. There is a particular price Nutting might be willing to pay to get Realmuto, but there’s a catch.

“The Pirates would likely have to offer a three-year contract because they’re the Pirates,” adds Mackey.

Although Realmuto will upgrade their offense, and his strong defense will only add to the team overall, the check to cash him out is truly much more than what Nutting can put as an investment.

Moreover, Pittsburgh already has a right-handed lineup. Realmuto will not be adding any strength to the team in that aspect since he is also bats right-handed.

But here’s the thing. Realmuto might not really want to move away from Philly, even if they are leaving him hanging right now. He has already tasted the winning culture there. If he does decide not to move after getting a good enough offer, where would that put the Orioles?

Orioles’ moves if the Realmuto plan doesn’t pan out

Baltimore handed top catching prospect Samuel Basallo a massive extension this offseason. The Phillies, meanwhile, are dealing with bloated contracts threatening to break their bank. Getting star catcher Adley Rutschman from Baltimore in exchange for Realmuto could be a likely move in that case. Rutschman’s recent offense and injuries have dropped his stock, making him a prime trade candidate. But, as always, there’s a catch.

The Orioles lost veteran Gary Sanchez to free agency recently, and trading Rutschman would create a big hole if they cannot get Realmuto to fill in. Altogether, Baltimore’s catcher decisions directly affect Philadelphia’s and Pittsburgh’s plans, turning the position into a hot commodity this offseason.

With the trade market shifting, what can the Orioles do to fix their catcher woes if they can’t get Realmuto? Free agency and trades offer slim pickings. For a while, it looked like Salvador Perez might be an option. But that door was closed once he signed an extension deal with the Kansas City Royals. Now, the Orioles must try and negotiate some smart trades to try and acquire an effective catcher.

Each team has its own difficulties in signing players who can be an asset to the team. But if Bob Nutting does indeed steal Realmuto, things could result in the Baltimore team spending more than their planned budget to find a perfect catcher.