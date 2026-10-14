Pirates Fans Relive 66-Years-Old World Series Glory With an Annual Radio Tradition

Every October 13, hundreds of Pirates fans gather at the crumbling brick wall of Forbes Field to listen to a 66-year-old radio broadcast. Their fans gather annually to celebrate the 1960 Game 7 walk-off home run by Bill Mazeroski. The “Game 7 Gang” kept that tradition alive again this year. They gathered at the remaining outfield brick wall of Forbes Field to listen to the radio commentary and relive Mazeroski’s legendary blast. But beneath the nostalgia lies a question of when Pittsburgh will have another October moment worth celebrating.

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The Pirates have had little to cheer about in recent years. Since their last playoff run in 2015, the Pirates have endured a seven-year drought without a winning season. However, that finally broke through in 2026 with an 82-80 record. For a fanbase still gathering decades later to celebrate a championship from 1960, a winning record may not be enough. The Pirates need a new generation of October memories to give their loyal fans something more than history to hold on to.

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“Pirates fans gather every year to listen to Game 7 of the 1960 World Series on the radio. Here they are today reacting to Bill Mazeroski’s walk-off home run,” Jomboy Media shared via X.

Notably, this deep-rooted custom celebrates one of the most famous moments in baseball history that secured a 10-9 victory and the World Series championship for the underdog Pirates. Mazeroski’s iconic blast remains the only walk-off home run ever to end a World Series Game 7.

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The tradition began in 1985. A fan, Saul Finkelstein, traveled to the old stadium site on the 25th anniversary to listen to a cassette recording of the NBC Radio broadcast. Then, over the decades, it evolved organically through word of mouth and local media coverage.

“It’s a Pittsburgh thing and a part of history that shouldn’t be forgotten. We need to keep it going,” said Bob Recker, 83, a former bat boy from the 1960 game and a regular attendee.

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The gathering has become an annual October 13 tradition, drawing hundreds of fans each year. They set up lawn chairs, bring food, wear vintage Pirates attire, and cheer out loud as if the game were happening live. An event of David winning against Goliath.

The Pirates scripted a successful underdog story in 1960

In that very game, the Pirates and the Yankees entered the bottom of the ninth inning with the score tied 9-9. Ralph Terry was on the mound for the Yankees.

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As Mazeroski stepped up to the plate, NBC radio announcer Chuck Thompson captured the moment. “Bottom of the ninth, 9 to 9. A drive into the outfield, a home run, a base hit, anything will win it.”

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On pitch 2, Mazeroski made perfect contact, sending a towering line drive deep into left-center field. Yankee left fielder Yogi Berra raced back toward the wall and looked up. The ball sailed cleanly over the high brick wall and over the distant 406-foot marker, disappearing beyond the stands of Forbes Field.

The Pirates won the game 10-9, making Forbes Field go crazy. But little did it know that the same moment and the radio announcement would make Pittsburgh crazy even after 66 years. The tradition is a stark reminder to Pirates owner Bob Nutting and manager Don Kelly that the franchise must build a championship contender.

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The Pirates’ 2026 season, though, sparked hope among the fans for a better future. For reference, their offense took a massive leap forward from previous years, scoring 767 runs (6th in MLB). Moreover, they set a franchise record at PNC Park by blasting 186 home runs.

So, if the 2027 season goes ahead without any hiccups due to CBA negotiations, the Pirates can hope for another moment to celebrate after all these years.