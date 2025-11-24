Pirates’ Kyle Schwarber Interest in Doubt as Paul Skenes Motive Blamed for Viral Misinformation

Just a few days ago, the Pirates grabbed all the attention when reports surfaced that they were chasing Kyle Schwarber. With Schwarber projected to command something in the $160 million range, more than the Pirates’ entire payroll, the rumor still managed to spark real excitement among fans who’ve endured years of frustration, last-place finishes, and 100-loss seasons.

It even had people thinking that owner Bob Nutting might finally be ready to invest in the team. But hold on…

Are all these headlines actually telling the whole story? Because if the latest reports are accurate, the Pirates may have had motives other than simply upgrading the roster when they let the Schwarber buzz go viral. Hint: It’s related to Paul Skenes.

“The crucial calculus remains whether ownership will commit the payroll and patience needed to build around Skenes — or whether a high-profile free agent is used as a public relations gambit,” The Valley Vanguard reported.

So, is it a publicity stunt? The related factors indicate so.

Well, let’s be honest… The Pirates’ problems don’t come down to adding just one big bat or one frontline arm. What they really need is a broader roster shake-up and a real rebuild. So, chasing Schwarber wouldn’t suddenly change their trajectory—just like Paul Skenes alone can’t fix everything wrong in Pittsburgh.

And then there’s the payroll issue. By 2026, the Pirates are projected to have the 26th-highest payroll in baseball. So, with a projected payroll of only about $31 million, Nutting basically has to hand the entire budget to one batter… Surely not a trustworthy update.

Now, according to the latest reports, the Schwarber noise may be more about optics.. It is to keep Skenes and the fanbase happy, rather than about genuinely building a contender.

Remember the 2025 season, when PNC Park was filled with “Sell the Team” signs aimed at Nutting? And then we recently found out that Skenes had privately wished to be traded to a winning club, even though he publicly denied it. So Nutting might be trying to feed a starving fanbase a feel-good story: that he swung for the biggest free agent to keep Skenes content!

But if that’s really the strategy, and it blows up, it could backfire hugely for the Pirates.

A few moves are still visible with the Pirates

Going for Schwarber might be a botched move, but still, the Pirates are making a few moves worthy enough.

Reportedly, the Pirates just locked in outfielder Jack Suwinski and pitcher Yohan Ramirez on one-year deals, avoiding arbitration with both. Suwinski will make $1.25 million, and Ramírez gets $875,000. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh non-tendered Alexander Canario to clear a 40-man roster spot for their incoming wave of prospects.

But the headline-grabbing part is the continued rumor mill.

After the Schwarber buzz, ESPN’s Jorge Castillo listed Pittsburgh as a logical landing spot for Pete Alonso! And honestly, it makes sense. Why? Last season, the Pirates finished dead last in home runs with just 117, and like Schwarber, Alonso would immediately give them a reliable, everyday power bat.

The big question, though, is whether the Pirates will actually pull the trigger on a big-name free agent. If they do, it would signal they’re finally ready to shed that basement-dweller label. But if they don’t? Then don’t be surprised if PNC Park is filled with even sharper messages aimed at the front office next season.