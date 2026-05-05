Pirates Legend & 3X World Series Champion Passes Away at 94, Tributes Pour In

While the Pirates were celebrating a series sweep in Cincinnati, grave news hit the franchise. A towering figure from Pittsburgh’s most iconic era is no more. A three-time World Series champion passed away on Monday, May 4, in the San Diego area. He was 94.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We are saddened to relay the news of the passing of former Pirates outfielder and coach Bob Skinner,” read the Pirates’ official statement. “Skinner was a member of the 1960 World Series Championship Pirates and a coach on the 1979 World Series Championship team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on October 3, 1931, in La Jolla, California, Robert Ralph Skinner began his pro career in the Pittsburgh farm system in 1951. But his career was disrupted by the Korean War. He was drafted into the Marines for the war and spent two years at the San Diego Recruiting Depot. Skinner joined the Spring Training in 1954 and made his MLB debut in the same year.

Skinner played for Pittsburgh until mid-1963, when the team traded him to the Reds. His best season came in 1958; he hit .321 with 13 home runs and 70 RBIs, earning his first of three All-Star selections. Over 1,381 career games, he averaged .277 with 1,198 hits and 642 runs. After winning his first World Series with the 1960 Pirates, he earned a second ring with the 1964 St. Louis Cardinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary Pirates General Manager Branch Rickey admired Skinner’s hitting skills. He said, “[Skinner is] absolutely the best natural hitter I have seen in many years.”

Skinner retired as a player in 1966. He transitioned into a minor league manager for the Padres, the very next year. His MLB managerial debut came in ‘68 with the Phillies, but he was most successful as a hitting coach with the Pirates. He had two separate tenures in Pittsburgh, and he helped the team win the World Series again in 1979.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 3x MLB All-Star retired from coaching in 1992 but remained active in MLB as a scout for two more decades. It’s hard to say goodbye to a person who spent nearly 60 years in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a member of the 1960 World Series championship team, Bob was an important part of one of the most beloved teams in our storied history and helped deliver a moment that will forever be woven into the fabric of our city,” Bob Nutting, the Pirates chairman, posted on social media.

He noted that the whole baseball community respected Skinner, not just the Pirates. “On behalf of the entire Pirates organization, we extend our deepest condolences to Bob’s family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him,” Bob Nutting added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was one of the most talented players of his era, and he was one of the most successful coaches as well. Skinner earned a reputation as a scout for his sharp talent evaluation.

He always looked for the same fluidity of the natural hitter instinct he had as a player. And he was famous for tweaking mechanics that helped players improve their hitting calibers. Fixing Tim Foli’s swings was one of the prime examples as the player helped the Pirates win the Championship in 1979.

ADVERTISEMENT

The baseball community is mourning Skinner’s death at 94 as prayers and memories flood the internet.

Bob Skinner’s enduring legacy is reflected through the fans and baseball voices

“Sad news for the game 🖤,” commented one user. And this is one of the most repeated reflections on social media today. Not just the Pittsburgh fans, but everyone connected with baseball is mourning.

ADVERTISEMENT

MLB columnist Bob Nightengale took to X to pay his respect to the legend. “RIP Bob Skinner, 94, who was an outfielder in 9 of his 12 MLB seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, including their 1960 World Series championship team,” he posted.

The numbers definitely back the praise by Nightengale. During his nine years in Pittsburgh, Skinner hit .280 and slugged 82 of his 103 career home runs. In the 1960 championship season alone, he played 145 games and drove in a career-high 86 RBIs. His true peak came in 1958, when he batted .321, earned a starting spot in the All-Star Game, and finished in the top 15 for National League MVP.

“Dang. Losing a lot of pirates legends lately. RIP,” wrote one fan. Pittsburgh has lost five of its legends this year alone, including Skinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Mazeroski, the only player in MLB history to hit a Game 7 walk-off homer in the World Series, passed away in February. Elroy Face was famous for his dominant closer role with an 18-1 record in 1959. “Roy” saved 3 games during the Pirates’ World Series triumph the next year. We lost him a week before Mazeroski.

The 1971 World Series champion Dave Giusti died this January, while the 1979 “We Are Family” champion Phil Garner passed away last month. Off the field, it’s not been a good year for Pittsburgh.

“So sad to hear this. Rest in peace, Bob Skinner, a steady presence in two championship eras. My thoughts are with his family and the Pirates community,” a user said.

The 1960s and 1970s were the most successful years for the Pirates, and Skinner was a key part of both. During these decades, the team made seven postseason appearances and won three World Series titles. Skinner won his first championship ring as the starting left fielder in 1960. Later, he earned his third ring while serving as the Pirates’ hitting coach in 1979. However, he was not with the team during their 1971 title run. Instead, he was coaching for the San Diego Padres at that time.

One fan added an extra layer to the loss. He said, “The loss of Bob Skinner leaves Vernon Law as the only living Pirates player to participate in the 1960 World Series. RIP.”

Mazeroski, Face, and Skinner passed away within a matter of three months. Pitcher Vernon Law started three games in the World Series, winning two of them. The 1960 Cy Young winner remains the only living link to the champion team.

Bob Skinner’s legacy reaches far beyond his World Series wins. It continues through generations of players and fans whom he influenced over five decades. His impact will remain woven in the very fabric of baseball history.