Pirates Run Into Trouble Targeting 32YO Star As Craig Breslow Prepares Massive Steal Amid Alex Bregman Dilemma

The Boston Red Sox will need to win the Bregman sweepstakes all over again if they want to avoid slipping from last season’s progress. They’ve recently added Sonny Gray to fill a key rotation gap, which turned out to be much cheaper than expected. This leaves Craig Breslow with enough financial flexibility to pursue Bregman. And who knows, given their push to add a top position player this offseason, they could bring in another complementary bat too. But if they go that route, they might be getting in the Pirates’ way as they pursue Jorge Polanco.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are actively searching the free-agent market for more offense. One infielder in particular has caught their attention.

Apparently, the Pirates are willing to spend this off-season, per Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic. And as they step outside their usual comfort zone, Seattle Mariners’ Jorge Polanco is among the key players they’re expected to target.

The 12-year MLB veteran is entering his age-33 season next campaign. Polanco is someone who’d bring strong veteran experience to Bob Nutting’s core. In the past few years, he has mainly remained at second base.

However, back in the 2010s, he spent enough time at shortstop and even logged in at third a couple of times. That versatility is what drew interest from both the clubs and other contenders.

As for the Red Sox, they are exploring a premier position player. Even if they ultimately land Alex Bregman or Pete Alonso, multiple sources say they’re still open to adding another complementary hitter.

If they’re still hunting for hitters despite having Bregman and Alonso in the mix, it’s clear that they are flexible financially. And that puts them in much stronger position than the Pirates to land Polanco.

Polanco cut his strikeout rate from 30 percent in 2024 to just 16 percent in 2025. This past season, he posted a .265/.326/.495 line with 26 home runs.

Where Polanco ultimately ends up is something only time will tell. But if the Pirates sign him, it would give the team a switch-hitter, who brings even more value, especially from the left side.

That way, he could thrive at PNC Park, which is relatively more friendly towards power-hitting lefties. But how likely is it that the Pirates actually land him?

What are the chances the Pirates will be able to sign Jorge Polanco?

The Pirates would have a strong interest in a player like him. However, Jorge Polanco underwent knee surgery after the 2024 season. He has played through a strained patellar tendon that contributed to the worst year of his career.

He finished with a .213/.296/.355 slash line, a .651 OPS, and a career-high 29.5% strikeout rate.

Because of the injury, the Mariners used him sparingly in the infield last season. Still, the Pirates have depth to cover those defensive concerns if needed. Jared Triolo, Nick Gonzales, and even Spencer Horwitz, who logged some time at second base are some available options.

The Pirates are also weighing the possibility of calling up Konnor Griffin. He’s the league’s top prospect, and the Pirates could hand him the starting shortstop job in 2026. That situation could actually work in their favor compared to other teams. After all, their interest in Polanco would be driven more by his bat than by his defensive role.

The Pirates have long been known for operating with one of the lowest payrolls in the league. They finished in the bottom five on Opening Day payroll in 16 of the 19 seasons under owner Bob Nutting.

But this offseason feels different. From Rosenthal to Drellich and even Jeff Passan, all of their reports indicate that the Pirates are finally showing a willingness to spend.