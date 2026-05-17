Pirates’ $29M Offseason Gamble Faces Major Blow as Pittsburgh Navigates Tough Waters

The Pittsburgh Pirates have managed an impressive record despite being in one of the most unforgiving regions this season. But their tough luck has gotten even tougher than they just lost one of their biggest success stories of 2026.

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The MLB Trade Rumors posted an image of Ryan O’Hearn on May 17 with a caption, “The #Pirates lose one of their top bats to the 10-day IL.”

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Chasing Bohm’s pop-up in foul territory, O’Hearn made an awkward move to avoid a collision. As a result, he felt a tightness in his right quad and hip flexor.

“Every time I tried to do more than a walk or a slow jog, it just felt like my leg was grabbing on me,” he explained the discomfort following the incident.

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O’Hearn even tried to play the following couple of innings through the pain. He had one at-bat in the bottom of the second. But he was ultimately pulled from the game with Jared Triolo shifting to first base.

The MRI revealed a serious strain, forcing Ryan O’Hearn to the 10-day IL. The Pirates’ GM Ben Cherington revealed a realistic return would be mid-June for the infielder. And the setback is massive, not just for him but for the entire team.

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The Pirates acquired O’Hearn during the offseason to boost the offense and the infield. They signed a 2-year, $29 million contract with the player who turns 33 in less than two months. It was their biggest free-agent hitter investment in franchise history.

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And the gamble paid off as Ryan hit 7 HRs, recording 29 RBIs this season. A 0.827 OPS makes him an incredibly important piece of the roster. Particularly, his left-handed power and constant production.

Pittsburgh activated Jake Mangum from his 10-day IL to replace O’Hearn. Mangum fills the roster spot. Replacing O’Hearn’s 132 wRC+ is another matter.

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Can Jake Mangum fully offset the Pirates’ biggest offensive loss?

Mangum is a better defensive piece compared to O’Hearn. While Ryan has a -3 DRS, Mangum boasts a +2. And his agility will obviously improve the defense for the Pirates. They might become more aggressive athletically as well. But it might also result in lowering the offensive ceiling for the team.

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Mangum has a .621 OPS with only 3 RBIs this season. And he is yet to hit a homer in 2026. This means the lineup, especially guys like Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz, will face more pressure. Reynolds and Cruz face more pressure — Mangum’s .621 OPS may force an identity shift.

And the whole thing seems far more complicated when you take one look at the NL Central scenario. This is the only region in MLB this year where every team has a record above .500. For any other region, a team with more wins than losses is at the top or just one shy of that position. Pittsburgh is 4th with a 24-22 record, while the Reds are 5th with the same numbers.

The Pirates are contending for a playoff spot. But it is significantly more difficult than most other teams. And O’Hearn’s injury isn’t making it any easier. The Pirates have a +24 run differential, which is significantly better than any other team in the bottom half of their region. But losing the biggest offensive star can have a drastic impact on the overall scenario.

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Pitchers Jared Jones and Chris Devenski should return soon. They could help the rotation balance the offensive void. But the Pirates’ young depth needs to step up, or the team might soon feel the absence of O’Hearn.