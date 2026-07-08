“Pisses Me Off” – Frustrated Phillies Star Rips Into MLB After All-Star Snub

The Philadelphia Phillies’ starting pitcher has a 2.28 ERA this season and has struck out 98 batters. So, it’s safe to say Zack Wheeler has been one of the team’s standout performers. With those numbers, many expected him to be named an All-Star. Unfortunately, MLB decided otherwise, and Wheeler is clearly not happy. And it’s not because of the snub itself, but because of the reasoning behind it.

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“It pisses me off and, you know, it’s kind of (expletive),” Wheeler said, masking none of his frustration.

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To put it plainly, the 36-year-old is having quite a season. His .900 win percentage is way above any of his previous records. Wheeler has pitched 87.0 innings so far, allowing just 22 runs. A 4.9 K/BB is one of the best he has ever managed, and his ERA is obviously elite as well.

Yet MLB chose not to include him in the All-Star Game. Why? Because he is scheduled to start on July 12 for his team. And since the All-Star Game will take place on July 14, according to MLB rules, he can’t participate in that.

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And the worst part?

This year, the Midsummer Classic will take place in Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies’ own backyard.

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Wheeler’s agent, B.B. Abbott, echoed the player’s frustration and even called it “tone-deaf.”

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“The guy that has been consistently great, for whatever reason, he just gets overlooked. And, quite frankly, disrespected,” he said after the announcement.

Zack Wheeler’s teammate and Phillies star Bryce Harper voiced his support as well. He emphasized:

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“When someone is putting up the numbers and deserves it, you want them to just get that nod.”

Great players get snubbed every year. But that tends to happen when there are so many good players in the same league. But that’s not the case for Wheeler, and that’s exactly what he argues.

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“I think it’s kind of just the (expletive) rule that just because I pitch on a certain day, I get punished for it,” the 3x All-Star said. “And, you know, you figured they would have a clue about it by now, [with] how many All-Star games they’ve had.”

Both Wheeler and his agent have argued that MLB should have found a way to include someone who deserves to be there. It should have been his fourth participation. Instead, he can’t even get the recognition, and that makes him incredibly disappointed.

But Zack Wheeler isn’t just words. He started the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, and the Phillies’ star allowed just a single earned run over 7.0 innings, striking out 14 batters.

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“I felt like that was kind of a reminder, you know, for whoever needs to be reminded,” he said after the Philadelphia Phillies wrapped up the game with a 4-1 win.

With that, his team is still on course for the playoffs.