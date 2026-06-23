“Pisses Me Off” – Yankees Manager Holds Nothing Back After Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s On-Field Antics

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has never been one to shy away from the spotlight. This time the incident though wasn’t exactly new. In fact, it was something he had already gotten away with once before. This time though, the Yankee star’s repeat act finally reached Boone’s ears. Let’s just say that his response made it clear, he has run out of patience.

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During the game that Yankees lost against the Tigers by 3-5 in, Chisholm was spotted with a Blow Pop in his mouth. Plus, he was not trying to hide it from the camera too rather relishing his treat! Aaron Boone didn’t find it funny, as he finally drew a line of patience.

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“That p—-s me off,” Boone said via Talkin’ Yanks. “I didn’t know about it until after the game. He and I talked about that. That won’t be going on. I’m not on that.” But that was not even seemingly his tipping point.

The host of the same podcast broke to Boone that this isn’t Chisholm’s first stint. Chisholm had taken an at-bat with a lollipop earlier this season in Boston. And Boone was bothered by it, and it showed.

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“That was the second time? There was another time? Yeah, that’s, I’m not on that,” he said. And the biggest irony was that he enjoyed his lollipop just when Riley Greene scored a solo home run.

Other than that, Chisholm returned with a 1-for-4 stat in the game, striking out twice. So, nothing to be proud of for his manager. The worst part though is the fact that this was not his first time pulling off this move.

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As far as Chisholm and his probable defense goes, he can cite the lack of transparency here. There is no official MLB rule prohibiting players from eating on the field or in the dugout during a game . Because games can last several hours, players frequently eat snacks to maintain their energy. However, eating while actively on the diamond (rather than the dugout or bullpen) is generally discouraged for safety and focus. But Chisholm’s repeated attention-grabbing antics may be turning costly this time. That’s not all from Jazz Chisholm on Tuesday.

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In the 4th inning, Chisholm attempted to bury an infield dirt camera near the second base, which delayed the game by around six minutes at Comerica Park.

“I’m just trying to work here,” Tigers’ broadcaster Jason Benetti said. “I can’t see. I’m just trying to watch the game. It’s an obstructed-view seat now. It doesn’t say that on the ticket.”

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Last year, in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Chisholm violated MLB’s policies by posting a rant about the umpire for getting ejected over a called strike three. He posted it from the dugout on social media before the game had even ended. Last February, he was even vocal about asking for more from the Yankees.

“I’d say no because I know I can get $35 million somewhere else,” Chisholm said when asked if he would accept an offer worth $25 million AAV. “That’s $10 million less a year. … I’m 28. I want 8-to-10 years.”

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However, considering how things are going, Boone may feel less compelled to work with Chisholm beyond 2026. And for Boone, this may be the last chance he got to steps proving his authority over the clubhouse.

Jazz Chisholm is putting question over Boone’s authority

“I’m not saying it from any inside knowledge, but I’m pretty sure Aaron’s not the one that’s calling every move they make throughout the game,” Derek Jeter said last year after the Yankees lost the ALDS to the Toronto Blue Jays. While GM Brian Cashman has a higher say in the Yankees’ offseason and decisions, it is still debatable if Cashman has the same authority over the clubhouse, or if Boone is the last man calling there.

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For the Yankees, coming from the George Steinbrenner era, Chisholm doing such stuff and getting away may be too odd. Last time, when Chisholm wondered about the fielding rule in front of the reporters after his mental gaffe against the Rays, Boone defended, saying, “You guys are around — Jazz is not a dumb guy. So it’s just sometimes how you present yourself in certain situations.” But defending Chisholm’s antics may cost Boone’s authority in the clubhouse.

Could a player get away with having a blow pop on the field under Steinbrenner? We wonder. Boone needs to prove that he is still the guy who takes the call over the clubhouse. Otherwise, Chisholm might prove true to Jeter’s assumption in the coming time.