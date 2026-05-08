“Pitching Like S**T” – Red Sox Pitcher Blasts Himself After Disastrous Outing vs Rays

The Red Sox’s latest loss against the Rays on Thursday was just the same script read again. The starting rotation failed, the bullpen blew up the game, and the offense failed to score. Nothing new here, but what’s new was the players’ self-critical mode and roasting themselves for blowing the games.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Unfortunately, the players’ job is such a results-oriented method of employment that words can only go so far. The Red Sox’s ex-manager, Alex Cora, was also honest about the team’s performance, but nothing actually reflected on the field. This time, as a veteran reliever roasts himself as his struggles worsen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not a secret. I’m pitching like s—,” Greg Weissert said after Thursday’s game.

2026 stands as a stark contrast for Weissert compared to his previous season. He posted a 2.97 ERA last year with the Red Sox, but this season, the 31-year-old right-hander has posted a much higher 5.52 ERA in 14.2 innings. Moreover, in his 17 appearances so far, Weissert has allowed seven of 14 inherited runners to score. With this, he is tied with the Angels’ Chase Silseth and the Mets’ Husacar Brazoban as the league’s third-highest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday’s game was the latest addition. Weissert entered the game in the sixth inning when the score was tied at 3-3. He allowed a single, a walk, and then a second single that plated two runs. And that lead taken by the Rays stayed till the end. So, Weissert’s frustration is understandable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know he’s frustrated. He likes to go out and have a clean inning,” interim Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said. “I think he’ll be fine.” Tracy may be betting on Weissert’s previous examples when he burst out of his rough patches a few times. In his first 16 outings, he struggled with a 4.91 ERA, but made a comeback against the Tigers when he struck out all three batters he faced in a crucial spot. He returned with 3 SOs without any hits from his single inning.

The Red Sox fans surely hope for the same, but it doesn’t make things all fine for the Red Sox.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Jake] Bennett kept us in the game after the three-spot, and once again, I come in and blow it. It sucks,” Weissert credited Bennett for a dominant start, but the stats say otherwise. Thursday was another example of the Red Sox’s starters botching up. Bennett pitched 5 innings and allowed 4 ERs with just 1 SO. Then there’s another struggling reliever, Ryan Watson.

Watson entered Thursday’s game in the 7th inning and allowed 3 ERs from his 3 innings with just 2 SOs. He allowed a single to Ben Williamson and a triple to Chandler Simpson, putting the game out of reach for the Red Sox. Till now, Watson has a 6.46 ERA this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem for the Red Sox thus goes deeper than Weissert’s rough phase, and self-realization might not work anymore.

The Red Sox’s offense is no different

On Thursday, only 4 batters could score one run each, which proves how the lineup faltered as a whole. Currently, the Red Sox have the third-fewest homers in the league with just 27. They are ranked 19th in terms of team average (.237). Still, the individual struggles were worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trevor Story is hitting .204, Caleb Durbin is hitting .182, Jarren Duran is hitting .192, and Roman Anthony is hitting .229. So, the top names are struggling. On the other hand, the elite starters like Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello are standing with a 6.30 ERA and 7.44 ERA, respectively.

The worst part is Roman Anthony’s injury. He is currently on a 10-day injury list for his hand injury, which means the team is missing the slugger who had a .329 season last year. “I’ve never dealt with a hand issue before, so I think just getting the news back, understanding that it’s nothing very serious, is the best news that we could have gotten,” Anthony said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony will hopefully get back soon, but till then, Tracy has a huge challenge to make his entire lineup work.