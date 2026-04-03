Pittsburgh Pirates Pay Homage to Pioneer Behind 2 World Series With Heartfelt Gesture

The Pittsburgh Pirates return to their home field after two away series. They host the Orioles on April 3, but their first home game of 2026 carries bigger significance. There is a noticeable layer of emotion on the field, and it goes well beyond a routine game.

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This is the first home game in the regular season since the Pirates lost Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski on February 20, 2026.

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To honor the Pittsburgh legend, the franchise has decided to arrange a quiet but powerful homage. The field at PNC Park has the word “MAZ” stenciled on the center field. In an era of extravagant tributes, the Pirates have shown an extraordinary instance of paying respect with just three letters.

William Stanley Mazeroski made his MLB debut in 1956 with the Pirates. He retired with the same club after spending 17 seasons with them. The second baseman earned too many accolades to name in a single sentence. The 8x Gold Glove winner and 10x All-Star was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001.

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He is particularly known for his defensive record in MLB. He leads with 1,706 double plays turned, the highest by a second baseman, and also earned him the nickname “No Hands” for his lightning-quick transfers.

But the one moment that immortalized him for the fans came in 1960. Mazeroski hit the only game seven walk-off home run in a World Series.

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That was the first World Series win for Mazeroski as he handed the defeat to the Yankees. And the pinstripes didn’t shy away from offering condolences for the legend who was once a nightmare for them. It was the Pirates’ third World Series as Mazeroski helped the team overcome a 35-year drought. His second World Series was a decade apart when the Pirates defeated the Orioles in 1971.

Bill Mazeroski died at the age of 89. But the Buccos aren’t forgetting him anytime soon. An aerial view image of the “MAZ” stencil was shared before the home opener, and it garnered hundreds of reactions in a matter of minutes.

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This is not the first time Pittsburgh has witnessed an homage like this. Last year, the field had the stencil of the jersey patch from the 7x All-Star Dave Parker, who passed away in June 2025. The Pirates also unveiled a special black, gold, and white memorial patch that was worn on the left chest of all player jerseys for the remainder of the season.

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The first home game obviously carries bigger weight than a typical game. And the Pirates’ choice to keep it elegant rather than make it spectacular has already resonated more deeply with fans. As meaningful as it has been, this was not a one-off gesture.

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Mazeroski isn’t just remembered in moments; he’s embedded in the fabric of Pittsburgh

As soon as the fans got news of the legend’s death, they gathered at what remains of the Forbes Field brick wall in Oakland. This is where Bill Mazeroski’s walk-off homer passed the fence in 1960. The tributes included flowers, listings of his accolades, and several six-packs of beer.

The fans also gathered in front of his statue outside the PNC Park to decorate it with flowers and hand-written notes. The 14-foot, 2,000 lbs bronze statue, at the end of Mazeroski Way, was unveiled on September 5, 2010, to commemorate five decades of the World Series win.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates Jul 5, 2022 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Pittsburgh Pirates former second baseman and Baseball Hall of Fame member Bill Mazeroski left talks with Pirates chairman Robert Nutting right before the Pirates host the New York Yankees at PNC Park. Pittsburgh PNC Park Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCharlesxLeClairex 18641666

After his passing, the organization held a pregame tribute and moment of silence before a spring training game at the Florida facility on February 21, 2026.

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A public prayer service was also arranged on March 2 in Hatfield. Owner Bob Nutting shared his heartfelt tribute to baseball’s finest defensive second baseman.

“I will remember him most for the person he was: humble, gracious, and proud to be a Pirate,” he said.

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The Pirates had already retired the #9 jersey in 1987 to pay respect to his 17-year career in Pittsburgh. The Pirates also officially debuted the Bill Mazeroski commemorative patch in their home opener at PNC Park against the Baltimore Orioles. The patch is circular and features his number 9.

The Pirates intentionally waited until the home opener to unveil the patch. This was done to make the moment more special with Mazeroski’s family present in attendance.

The grass stencil, the tributes, and all the fan reactions show how close to the heart Mazeroski is for everyone. This is not an occasional homage to a great baseball player. His contribution is embedded in the franchise and the city. Pittsburgh isn’t just remembering its legend; it is carrying Bill Mazeroski’s legacy forward.