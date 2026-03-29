Pittsburgh Turns On Pirates Leadership After Broadcaster Questions Oneil Cruz’s Lackadaisical Effort – “Zero Interest”

The Pittsburgh Pirates have found themselves under the spotlight again this Sunday. Although they made a comeback against the Mets after two defeats, the discussion circles around the same problem. It was a single moment of questionable effort from Oneil Cruz on Sunday that ignited a firestorm, with broadcaster criticism now turning the fan base’s frustration toward the team’s leadership.

Cruz didn’t make defensive errors again, but his attitude wasn’t well-received among the broadcasters. “A little lackadaisical on Cruz’s part, not to get the ball in,” Pirates’ play-by-play voice Greg Brown criticized the center fielder.

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Carmen Mlodzinski was pitching in the second inning with the scores tied at 1-1. Mets outfielder Carson Benge was at the plate with Brett Baty on first base. Benge hit the ball to center field, where Cruz was waiting. He gloved it successfully, but then waited for a moment before throwing it toward the infield. This has drawn some stark criticism regarding his effort and interest in the game.

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Few people claimed that he was waiting to see if Baty was moving towards second base. Most saw it as a lack of spontaneity, saying he should have promptly thrown the ball without waiting to check Baty’s movement. The broadcasters were among the second, as they termed it a lackadaisical effort.

People were quick to point out that Baty could have reached second base. And even though he didn’t, runners might take advantage of Cruz’s unenthusiasm in the future. They straightaway criticized the CF, saying he has “zero baseball IQ, zero interest.”

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But they are not just reacting to the specific play. They are denouncing what it represents overall. The lack of urgency and the “zero interest” phrase have been circling Pirates owner Bob Nutting.

He has been heavily criticized for the last several years for not spending on talent. Reports often state that he is reluctant to go beyond $100 million. Although that happens to be incorrect for the 2026 season, the Pirates are still toward the bottom of the table when it comes to spending. Quite naturally, their place in the league standings reflects this lack of spending.

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Instead of being aggressive about keeping talents on the roster, they have also let star players leave the club. Andrew McCutchen is one of the most recent and glaring examples. He wanted to finish his career with the club, but left for the Rangers after 12 seasons, as the Pirates never made him an offer.

Fans are blasting Oneil Cruz for his earlier mistakes and recent unenthusiastic attitude. But they are also targeting Nutting’s leadership by voicing their opposition to the decision to keep Cruz on the roster.

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Fans frustrated with Cruz, question Pirates’ leadership

“He has all the baseball talent in the world. An incredible body to play the game with. Problem is he acts as entitled as can be, keeps it in first gear, and has the baseball IQ of about two McChickens,” wrote one fan.

The 27-year-old is a 6-ft-7 beast of a man with impressive speed and power. He is good with the bat, but his defensive skills have been subpar for some time. His recent mindset shows a lack of urgency on the field.

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“At least he wore sunglasses for a day game…” another one took a dig.

Although this reads like sarcasm, it actually shows how low the expectations have fallen for Cruz. He made two galling mistakes on Opening Day, allowing four runs, and then tried to shift the blame to the sun being in his eyes. The fans are just happy to see him secure the ball this time.

“Haven’t we had enough of him by now?” read one comment.

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The fans are frustrated with the management’s decision at this point. Most diehards care about efforts despite a poor performance from a player. Lack of accountability and effort is the biggest red flag, and fans expect the leadership to put their foot down already.

“All-star skillset w a little league mind,” reacted a user.

With all the skills Oneil Cruz has, everyone expected so much from him. But his lackluster show has not only offended the fans but raised questions about his mindset.

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“He should play in the dugout then,” a fan bluntly suggests.

Some fans are just done with him. They don’t want him to be on the field defending anymore. They would be more than happy to offload him or at least put him as DH until he improves his defensive skills and his mindset.

These reactions show that the Bucco Brigade isn’t just criticizing his performance. They are frustrated with the lack of effort he is showing. And the worst part for the fans is that the same mindset is reflected by the leadership as well.