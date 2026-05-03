Plane Flying Over Fenway Blasts Craig Breslow & Red Sox Owner as Team’s Woes Continue

Nobody in Boston seems happy right now. The management is not happy with the team, the players are questioning the management, and the fans are questioning everything that is happening with the Boston Red Sox. And it looks like one fan has lost all his patience.

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“A plane flew over Fenway Park in Boston on Friday as the Red Sox took batting practice,” reported The New York Post. The plane was not the thing that caught the eye; it was the message it carried. The banner on the plane said, “FIRE CRAIG! SELL THE TEAM!”

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The message was directed at Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow and the Principal owner, John Henry. Given the state of affairs at the franchise, it is not surprising to see fans react like this. The fan fury reached its peak last weekend. As the Red Sox dominated the Baltimore Orioles 17-1, Breslow decided to fire Alex Cora. In his explanation, Breslow said that they were looking for a fresh start, which the fans weren’t buying.

Players like Trevor Story and Garrett Whitlock have openly questioned what direction the team is heading in. Trevor Story, in an interview after Alex Cora was fired, said, “It’s kind of up in the air what the true direction of the franchise is.”

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Whitlock said, “Listen, they made it very clear that we get paid to play baseball and we just need to focus on playing baseball,” showing that the front office was not making anything clear for the players.

Since letting Cora go, their fortunes haven’t improved much. They still sit at the bottom of the AL East with a 13-20 record. Although Cora was not blameless, most of the onus was on the front office, and they have taken no responsibility. Since 2022, the Red Sox have a 339-342 record, the worst in the AL East.

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The frustration around the Red Sox has been building since 2025, and how things transpired in that season. This frustration started when the whole case with Rafael Devers happened. Although Devers was the team’s cornerstone, they decided to sell him, and that did not sit well with the fans. But many of them calmed down since they still had an experienced bat like Alex Bregman.

And after crashing out in the Wild Card series to the Yankees, the fans expected the offseason to go well, but it has been anything but that.

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Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Winter Meetings Dec 9, 2024 Dallas, TX, USA Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Dallas Hilton Anatole, TX, USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeromexMironx 20241209_jpm_an4_M23173

They lost out on Bregman in free agency, and the front office went silent for weeks into the offseason. They passed on chances to sign big bats like Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber. The thing that angered many fans was that they literally ignored when Bregman said that he had better offers from other teams.

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Although they added Willson Contreras, he is not a player who is going to improve your team. And after the season started, what fans feared happened. Boston’s offense has completely fallen apart. They rank near the bottom of the league in almost every hitting stat and barely hit any home runs.

All of this underscores how Craig Breslow and the front office built the roster. We have talked enough about Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers; let’s look at the other gaps the Sox failed to fill. They passed on Pete Alonso. He, who was coming off a 38-homer season, was a power bat the team desperately needed.

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The pitching is not doing any better either. The Red Sox did add Sonny Gray and Ranger Suarez in the offseason, and only Suarez is doing his job for the team. Players like Garrett Crochet, who were expected to do very well after finishing second in the Cy Young voting, have failed miserably. Crochet has an ERA of 6.30 and is now on the IL. Brayan Bello has an ERA of 9.00.

Firing Alex Cora only made things worse. It created a massive disconnect between the players and the front office. Craig Breslow took the blame for the firing, but he never actually explained why he did it. To make matters worse, owner John Henry showed up to team meetings but refused to say a single word to the players.

Fans reacted strongly, with visible protests and public criticism from figures like Dave Portnoy. Fans are fed up with the leadership. And if things don’t go well for the Red Sox from here, we might start to see more changes in the front office than we think.

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Some of the biggest mistakes Craig Breslow has made with the Red Sox

If you think that Craig Breslow had only made the mistakes that have been mentioned above, you are dead wrong. There is way more to this story.

Craig Breslow took charge of the Red Sox in October of 2023. Suddenly, every move he has made since then has started to come under scrutiny. His first major move was to move away from Chris Sale despite Sale getting healthier and better. Now fully healthy, Sale is dominating for Atlanta with a 2.45 ERA.

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That early miss set the tone as pitching decisions continued to hurt Boston’s rotation depth since then.

Breslow handed Walker Buehler $21 million after a weak 2024 season. It was a total disaster. Buehler posted a 5.45 ERA and walked 55 batters over 22 starts before Boston finally cut him in August. They also gave up on young starter Quinn Priester way too early. Boston traded him for low-level prospects in April 2025. Priester immediately turned into an important piece for Milwaukee, going 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA.

These pitching missteps were followed by hesitation in handling position players during the offseason.

Jarren Duran posted a 6.8 fWAR in 2024 with 21 home runs. He also recorded 34 stolen bases. But by mid-2025, his average dropped to .170. Despite the clear regression, Boston did not trade him when his market value was high. That decision closed the door on a potential high-return trade for the Red Sox.

Then came the offseason. Boston needed big bats but missed out on Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, and Bo Bichette, settling for Willson Contreras. This is exactly why the Red Sox are failing. It wasn’t Alex Cora’s fault. The front office simply failed to build a winning baseball team.