“Playing Like Sh*t”- $7.7M Red Sox Star Makes Glaring Admission as Trade Buzz Gets Louder

Jarren Duran was very hard on himself after hitting a big home run on Saturday. He honestly said he has been “playing like sh*t” at the plate. This is a weird spot for the 2024 All-Star Game MVP. He plays hard and leads the team well, but his low batting numbers make him a top trade target.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Boston Red Sox are in last place in the AL East with a bad 29-39 record. Their chances to make the playoffs are slipping away fast. The August 3 trade deadline is coming soon, and the team bosses feel a lot of pressure to make moves. Because of this, Duran’s future is very uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve felt terrible. Playing like sh*t at the plate,” Duran said after his two-run homer helped the Red Sox clinch a 6-3 victory against the Texas Rangers on June 13. “But just gotta figure it the f**k out. I’m not really doing much for the team at the plate. So I’ve just gotta be better.”

The 29-year-old is batting at .210 with a .657 OPS this season. Both are his career-worst figures. But he is starting to play better, with 11 homers and 36 RBIs. The Red Sox won their weekend series against Texas, ending a bad losing streak. Still, they are very far from the playoffs. Other teams like Duran for more than just his hitting. They also love his contract. He is playing on a one-year, $7.7 million deal for 2026 to avoid salary arbitration. More importantly, the Red Sox still control his contract through the 2028 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

This long-term control might be great for playoff contenders like the Dodgers or the Phillies, who would love to trade for him.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal knew his worth when he mentioned, “[Jarren Duran] will be in demand again” this Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosenthal’s comments came after the Red Sox president and chief executive officer, Sam Kennedy, hinted at possible trade activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unless things change dramatically, we may have to pivot,” he added. “We’re here in mid-June. We need to see what happens over the next couple of weeks, and then we’ll reassess.”

The trade rumors have surrounded Duran for some time now. There were reports of possibilities last summer as well, with the San Diego Padres being very aggressive in trying to trade for him. Padres general manager A.J. Preller pushed hard to get Duran, but the Red Sox decided not to trade him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the buzz around it is stronger with Boston having an outfield logjam. The Red Sox have five outfielders fighting for three spots, and the highly volatile LF has spent time as DH and leadoff. The situation is going to be complicated again as soon as Roman Anthony recovers from his partially torn ligament on his right ring finger. Since the 22-year-old is also a left fielder, it further fuels Duran’s trade possibilities.

However, these trade rumors only tell part of his story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarren Duran’s value extends beyond the box score

Despite a poor season, Duran remains one of the most important players. His team-first mentality and accountability have made him one of the fan-favorites. He has repeatedly addressed his slump. But instead of making it about himself, he has always mentioned how he has let the team down.

Even his comments from yesterday, despite the winning runs, reflect the same pattern. And the best part is that he has never let the trade rumors get inside his head. Jarren Duran has always prioritized performing for the team and let the team decide what works best.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I never look at that stuff. My parents look at it enough for me,” Duran candidly said after similar trade reports appeared earlier in February.

Even though the overall stats paint a not-so-good picture of him, Duran has often shown flashes of exceptional gameplay. His dangerous catches, coupled with homers in back-to-back games in late May, reflected his skill set.

But more importantly, the way he said that he is “willing to get hurt to make a play for my pitchers” earned respect from the entire clubhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a freak athlete, and when he goes out there and shows you what he can do, it’s really special,” Red Sox pitcher Connenly Early showered his teammate with appreciation.

While Jarren Duran’s future in Boston remains uncertain, his willingness to hold himself accountable and put the team first continues to define his reputation. His back-to-back Heart and Hustle Award wins (2024 & 2025) are the perfect examples of that reputation.

Fans often find it hard not to root for a player who is always invested in the team.